G2E Las Vegas highlights changes in US sports betting

Much has happened this year in the sports betting landscape in the United States. No longer is the industry limited to several states; the American Gaming Association (AGA) foresees annual gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $17 billion as more states devise their regulatory frameworks for game wagering. And there hasn’t been a more comprehensive look at the opportunities ahead as the Sports Betting Symposium of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas, to be held on October 8-11, 2018 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And it’s not just about gaining knowledge to have a head start; as an attendee, you will get to see and interact with some of the industry leaders and influencers. Each session, focusing on a specific topic, will have three speakers. For example, the session on ‘Official versus unofficial sports betting data: The attractions and the issues’ will feature Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s William Moschella, Genius Sports Group’s Mark Locke and Sportradar’s Jake Williams.

Another session, moderated by AGA Vice-President of Government Relations Chris Cylke, looks at ‘How states and tribes are preparing for legal sports betting.’ Speaking here are Susan Hensel of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, David Rebuck of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and Matthew Morgan from the Chickasaw Nation.

‘Overview: The business of sports betting’ looks at where money goes in the industry and how leagues, broadcasters and operators are poised to benefit. Moderating is ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt, with speakers Kenny Gersh from Major League Baseball, Stephen Master from Nielsen Sports and AGA Senior Vice-President of Public Affairs Sara Slane.

Other sports betting discussions are ‘SCOTUS decision: What the ruling actually said and what it means’; ‘Finding the right partner: An interactive exhibit hall tour’; ‘How sports betting works in a regulated market’; ‘The challenges of being a sports betting operator in the US’; and ‘US sports betting: Lessons learned from early adopters.’

The Sports Betting Symposium is one of several among the G2E Education tracks. The others are Gaming Leadership & Career Development; Global Gaming Women; IAGA Best Practices; iGaming Congress; Integrated Resort Development & Management; Marketing and Analytics: Customer Acquisition & Retention; Non-Gaming Growth Opportunities; Non-Gaming Growth Opportunities in eSports; Optimizing Gaming Operations: Guest Service & Experience; Security, Surveillance & Compliance; and Tribal Gaming.

