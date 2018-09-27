Best minds of gaming industry assemble at G2E Las Vegas

CONFERENCES

The Education Sessions of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas will be full of discussions on recent developments in gaming, providing attendees with the freshest perspectives, whether you’re an operator, an affiliate, or just a regular gaming enthusiast.

G2E Education, presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA), will be held from October 8 to 11 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Opening the Education Sessions is a keynote by Women’s National Basketball Association President Lisa Borders called ‘Confidence, compassion – The key attributes of leadership.’

Among other talks organized by Global Gaming Women are ‘How a diverse workforce reinvigorates your team,’ and the two-part ‘The power of tech,’ which provides ideas on bringing added value to customers as well as maintain data integrity while running a successful casino.

The International Association of Gaming Advisors, meanwhile, will hold several talks, including a comprehensive look at “the legal and regulatory impacts of a PASPA repeal,” providing practical pointers for legalized sports betting in the U.S. Another talk looks at U.S. sports betting, explaining in particular “how iGaming fits in.”

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in general are to be focused on in a couple of talks: ‘Cryptocurrency: Its potential gaming benefits and regulatory challenges’ and ‘How will blockchain technology impact the different sectors of gambling?’

A special track devoted to tribal gaming is organized in partnership with the National Indian Gaming Association, which includes a roundtable discussion on ‘The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act in the 21st century’ as well as a look at mobile gaming as “the next big thing for Indian Country.”

For October 9’s keynote, Convince & Convert Consulting President Jay Baer will give a speech entitled ‘Talk triggers: Turn your customers into volunteer marketers.’

Among other discussions for the second day are: ‘The processes, benefits and ROI of creating a diverse and inclusive workforce’; ‘Connecting business, analytics and IT to realize a return on investments’; ‘Customer experience is not one size fits all: Delivering exceptional and customized service to WOW all customers’; ‘Optimizing hospitality revenue from capital spending to pricing strategy’; and ‘Managing risk with emerging technology,’ the last one being part of the ‘Security, surveillance & compliance’ track.

This is not a summary, but rather a sampling of what’s in store for you during the four days of G2E Education. Take a look at the full schedule in the G2E Las Vegas website and register now.

Comments