The Eagle Cup returns at Global Poker

For the second time in as many years, Global Poker is preparing to launch its successful poker tournament series, The Eagle Cup. Global Poker is reportedly the fastest growing poker site for US players and this year’s festival will see the prize pool increase to $750,000 in “Sweeps Cash” (SC). There will be a total of 135 events and action gets underway on September 30, running through October 21, offering a combined prize pool of SC$750,000.

The series of tournaments will offer a range of buy-ins, designed to suit virtually any player. The festival kicks off with a SC5,000 Freeroll before the official action begins on October 1. As was the case last year, the big attraction will certainly be the main event, which offers a guarantee of SC$100,000. It begins on October 21.

Each Eagle Cup winner will be awarded a Global Poker “champions pack” and a trophy. The top two finishers in each event will also earn a seat at the table for the Tournament of Champions. The ultimate winner of the Tournament of Champions will be given the opportunity to participate in a live poker event of the winner’s choice.

Here are some schedule highlights for the upcoming festival:

Date Time Event Buy-in Sun Sep 30 2:00 PM Opening $5,000 Freeroll $0 Mon Oct 1 8:30 PM 01-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd $11 9:30 PM 01-H: NLHE $10,000 Gtd $110 Tue Oct 2 8:30 PM 02-L: PLO $2,000 Gtd [6-Max] $11 9:00 PM 02-M: PLO $3,500 Gtd [6-Max] $33 9:30 PM 02-H: PLO $5,000 Gtd [6-Max] $55 Wed Oct 3 8:30 PM 03-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd [2R1A] $5.50 9:30 PM 03-H: NLHE $12,500 Gtd [2R1A] $55 Thu Oct 4 8:30 PM 04-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd [Rebuy, 4-Max] $3.30 Fri Oct 5 8:30 PM 05-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd [Turbo] $11 9:00 PM 05-M: NLHE $5,000 Gtd [Turbo] $33 9:30 PM 05-H: NLHE $10,000 Gtd [Turbo] $110 Sat Oct 6 3:15 PM 06-L: NLHE $2,500 Gtd [1R1A] $5.50 8:30 PM 07-L: NLHE $2,500 Gtd [Big Ante] $11 9:30 PM 07-H: NLHE $5,000 Gtd [Big Ante] $55 Sun Oct 7 3:00 PM 08-M: NLHE $20,000 Gtd [Deep] $110 5:30 PM 08-H: NLHE $50,000 Gtd [Deep] $218 8:30 PM 09-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd [1R1A, 6-Max] $5.50 9:00 PM 09-M: NLHE $7,500 Gtd [1R1A, 6-Max] $22 Mon Oct 8 8:30 PM 10-L: NLHE $4,000 Gtd [2x-Chance] $11 9:30 PM 10-H: NLHE $10,000 Gtd [2x-Chance] $110 Tue Oct 9 8:30 PM 11-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd [1R1A, Turbo] $5.50 9:00 PM 11-M: NLHE $7,500 Gtd [1R1A, Turbo] $22 Wed Oct 10 8:30 PM 12-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd [Rebuy, 6-Max] $3.30 9:30 PM 12-H: NLHE $12,500 Gtd [Rebuy, 6-Max] $33 Sun Oct 14 3:00 PM 17-M: NLHE $20,000 Gtd [Deep] $110 5:30 PM 17-H: NLHE $50,000 Gtd [Deep] $218 9:30 PM 20-H: NLHE $5,000 Gtd [Ante Up] $55 Wed Oct 17 8:30 PM 21-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd [1R1A] $5.50 9:00 PM 21-M: NLHE $7,500 Gtd [1R1A] $22 9:30 PM 21-H: NLHE $12,500 Gtd [1R1A] $55 Thu Oct 18 8:30 PM 22-L: NLHE $3,000 Gtd [6-Max] $11 9:00 PM 22-M: NLHE $5,000 Gtd [6-Max] $33 9:30 PM 22-H: NLHE $10,000 Gtd [6-Max] $110 Fri Oct 19 8:30 PM 23-L: PLO $2,000 Gtd [1R1A] $5.50 9:00 PM 23-M: PLO $3,500 Gtd [1R1A] $11 9:30 PM 23-H: PLO $5,000 Gtd [1R1A] $33 Sat Oct 20 3:15 PM 24-L: NLHE $2,500 Gtd [1R1A] $5.50 9:30 PM 25-H: NLHE $10,000 Gtd [2x-Chance, 6-Max] $110 Sun Oct 21 3:00 PM 26-M: Main Event NLHE $40,000 Gtd [Deep] $110 4:15 PM 26-L: Main Event NLHE $15,000 Gtd [Deep] $22 5:30 PM 26-H: Main Event NLHE $100,000 Gtd [Deep] $218 9:30 PM 27-H: NLHE $12,500 Gtd [2R1A, Turbo] $55 Sun Oct 28 2:00 PM Tournament of Champions $0

