NetEnt beta-launches affiliate business

Today NetEnt announces the beta-launch of its own affiliate business. Via a brand-new games section at www.netent.com, video slot fans will now be able to try out all the NetEnt games while at the same time receive great bonus offers from operators.

The aim is to create a place where players can enjoy the complete portfolio of NetEnt games for free, while operators can offer traffic-driven bonuses to players that are interested in the full experience, playing for real money. Offers and bonuses from Leo Vegas, Casumo, Cashmio and ComeOn will be available to NetEnt fans through this beta-launch.

Working with affiliates is a proven method for operators to reach new customers in a cost-efficient way. The method is rapidly growing and has been successful in verticals like travelling and e-commerce.

Therese Hillman, CEO of NetEnt, comments: “This is both an important and natural step for us, positioning us in an attractive part of the value chain, as we continue to offer the ultimate entertainment experience. This new strategic initiative is a great way for us to strengthen our relationship with both operators and players.”

“We know that we create entertaining slot games and our brands have a strong position on the market with a lot of fans and dedicated players. Through our affiliate site we’ll be able to supply operators with traffic and provide Netent fans with great content and offers when they play our games.”

NetEnt’s affiliate business is launched alongside a brand new and innovative game section at www.netent.com. On the new site NetEnt fans can enjoy the full NetEnt portfolio, play their favorite games, find similar titles through playlists and themes and then go on to play the games they like with our secure and trustworthy affiliated operators.

Click here to visit the new site.

For additional information please contact:

Therese Hillman, Group CEO, NetEnt

Phone: +46 8 57 85 45 00

therese.hillman@netent.com

Roland Glasfors, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, NetEnt

Phone: +46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@netent.com

This press release contains information that NetEnt AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on September18th, 2018.

