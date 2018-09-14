Poker King Cup Macau about ready to get underway

POKER

The Venetian Macau is making preparations to host one of the most popular high-stakes poker tournament series. The Poker King Cup (PKC) will be held at the Venetian from September 20 through September 28, and will offer ten high-stakes events.

Among the events will be the PKC High Roller, featuring a HKD80,000 (US$10,193) buy-in. The tournament will run September 20-21. Additionally, a Super High Roller tournament with a HKD200,000 (US$25,483) is on tap, scheduled for September 24-25.

The PKC Main Event will launch on September 21 and is expected to finalize on September 25. The HKD16,500 (US$2,102) event is always a favorite and there are two satellite tournaments in the mix with a buy-in of HKD2,000 (US$254.84) to give almost every poker player a chance to win a seat.

Date Time Event Buy-in Sept. 20 1 p.m. PKC Opening Event 3,000 3 p.m. PKC High Roller 80,000 6 p.m. Main Event Satellite 2,000 Sept. 21 1 p.m. PKC Main Event Day 1A 16,500 2 p.m. PKC High Roller Final Day 80,000 3 p.m. No Limit Hold’em 1 4,000 6 p.m. Main Event Satellite 2,000 Sept. 22 1 p.m. PKC Main Event Day 1B 16,500 6 p.m. PKC Main Event Day 1C (Turbo) 16,500 Sept. 23 1 p.m. PKC Main Event Day 2 2 p.m. No Limit Hold’em 2 5,000 5 p.m. NLH Turbo 1 2,000 7 p.m. PKC Super High Roller Satellite 25,000 Sept. 24 1 p.m. PKC Main Event Day 3 1:30 p.m. Deep Stack Day 1 7,000 2 p.m. PKC Super High Roller Day 1 200,000 5 p.m. NLH Turbo 2 2,000 Sept. 25 1 p.m. PKC Main Event Final Day Sept. 25 1:30 p.m. Deep Stack Final Day 2 p.m. PKC Super High Roller Final Day 200,000 2:30 p.m. NLH Hyper Turbo 2,000

Last year, PKC Macau was held in May. The Main Event attracted 490 entries and China’s Longyun Li emerged victorious after he and heads-up opponent Michael Soyza reached an agreement to chop the pot. Soyza was awarded $145,812 and Li, due to a slight chip lead, was given the title and $157,259. Soyza was one of only a small handful of players representing the US in the series.

