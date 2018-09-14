Poker King Cup Macau about ready to get underway

The Venetian Macau is making preparations to host one of the most popular high-stakes poker tournament series. The Poker King Cup (PKC) will be held at the Venetian from September 20 through September 28, and will offer ten high-stakes events.
Among the events will be the PKC High Roller, featuring a HKD80,000 (US$10,193) buy-in. The tournament will run September 20-21. Additionally, a Super High Roller tournament with a HKD200,000 (US$25,483) is on tap, scheduled for September 24-25.
The PKC Main Event will launch on September 21 and is expected to finalize on September 25. The HKD16,500 (US$2,102) event is always a favorite and there are two satellite tournaments in the mix with a buy-in of HKD2,000 (US$254.84) to give almost every poker player a chance to win a seat.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Buy-in
|Sept. 20
|1 p.m.
|PKC Opening Event
|3,000
|3 p.m.
|PKC High Roller
|80,000
|6 p.m.
|Main Event Satellite
|2,000
|Sept. 21
|1 p.m.
|PKC Main Event Day 1A
|16,500
|2 p.m.
|PKC High Roller Final Day
|80,000
|3 p.m.
|No Limit Hold’em 1
|4,000
|6 p.m.
|Main Event Satellite
|2,000
|Sept. 22
|1 p.m.
|PKC Main Event Day 1B
|16,500
|6 p.m.
|PKC Main Event Day 1C (Turbo)
|16,500
|Sept. 23
|1 p.m.
|PKC Main Event Day 2
|2 p.m.
|No Limit Hold’em 2
|5,000
|5 p.m.
|NLH Turbo 1
|2,000
|7 p.m.
|PKC Super High Roller Satellite
|25,000
|Sept. 24
|1 p.m.
|PKC Main Event Day 3
|1:30 p.m.
|Deep Stack Day 1
|7,000
|2 p.m.
|PKC Super High Roller Day 1
|200,000
|5 p.m.
|NLH Turbo 2
|2,000
|Sept. 25
|1 p.m.
|PKC Main Event Final Day
|Sept. 25
|1:30 p.m.
|Deep Stack Final Day
|2 p.m.
|PKC Super High Roller Final Day
|200,000
|2:30 p.m.
|NLH Hyper Turbo
|2,000
Last year, PKC Macau was held in May. The Main Event attracted 490 entries and China’s Longyun Li emerged victorious after he and heads-up opponent Michael Soyza reached an agreement to chop the pot. Soyza was awarded $145,812 and Li, due to a slight chip lead, was given the title and $157,259. Soyza was one of only a small handful of players representing the US in the series.