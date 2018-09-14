POKER

Poker King Cup Macau about ready to get underway

BY Erik Gibbs ON September 14, 2018

TAGs: Macau, Poker King Cup, Venetian Macau

Poker King Cup Macau about ready to get underwayThe Venetian Macau is making preparations to host one of the most popular high-stakes poker tournament series. The Poker King Cup (PKC) will be held at the Venetian from September 20 through September 28, and will offer ten high-stakes events.

Among the events will be the PKC High Roller, featuring a HKD80,000 (US$10,193) buy-in. The tournament will run September 20-21. Additionally, a Super High Roller tournament with a HKD200,000 (US$25,483) is on tap, scheduled for September 24-25.

The PKC Main Event will launch on September 21 and is expected to finalize on September 25. The HKD16,500 (US$2,102) event is always a favorite and there are two satellite tournaments in the mix with a buy-in of HKD2,000 (US$254.84) to give almost every poker player a chance to win a seat.

Date TimeEventBuy-in
Sept. 201 p.m.PKC Opening Event3,000
3 p.m.PKC High Roller80,000
6 p.m.Main Event Satellite2,000
Sept. 211 p.m.PKC Main Event Day 1A16,500
2 p.m.PKC High Roller Final Day80,000
3 p.m.No Limit Hold’em 14,000
6 p.m.Main Event Satellite2,000
Sept. 221 p.m.PKC Main Event Day 1B16,500
6 p.m.PKC Main Event Day 1C (Turbo)16,500
Sept. 231 p.m.PKC Main Event Day 2
2 p.m.No Limit Hold’em 25,000
5 p.m.NLH Turbo 12,000
7 p.m.PKC Super High Roller Satellite25,000
Sept. 241 p.m.PKC Main Event Day 3
1:30 p.m.Deep Stack Day 17,000
2 p.m.PKC Super High Roller Day 1200,000
5 p.m.NLH Turbo 22,000
Sept. 251 p.m.PKC Main Event Final Day
Sept. 251:30 p.m.Deep Stack Final Day
2 p.m.PKC Super High Roller Final Day200,000
2:30 p.m.NLH Hyper Turbo2,000

Last year, PKC Macau was held in May. The Main Event attracted 490 entries and China’s Longyun Li emerged victorious after he and heads-up opponent Michael Soyza reached an agreement to chop the pot. Soyza was awarded $145,812 and Li, due to a slight chip lead, was given the title and $157,259. Soyza was one of only a small handful of players representing the US in the series.

