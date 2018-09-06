UK Gambling Commission wants to hear from you

BUSINESS

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has opened an online survey aimed at improving age and identity verification procedures for casinos.

UKGC Programme Director Brad Enright said in a press release, “Our aim is to protect children, reduce gambling-related harm and keep gambling fair and crime-free. We would encourage anyone with an interest in gambling matters to read our consultation and ensure they have their say on these proposals.”

Specifically, the UKGC wants input on proposed changes to the agency’s license conditions and codes of practice, which will require gambling businesses to verify the age and identify of customers before they gamble or deposit money. Establishments must also ensure that the name associated with the payment method matches a gambler’s account. Among the details to verify identity are name, address, date of birth and e-mail address.

The commission noted that although gambling operators do not allow withdrawal of winnings until age is verified, a customer nonetheless is permitted to gamble and deposit money while waiting for the verification to be completed.

Apart from asking the general public to participate, the survey states, “We are also keen to hear from identity verification solution providers, in particular where they can provide details of technological and information capabilities.” The survey began September 5 and will end on November 27.

Just last week, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) called on two gambling sites to remove their withdrawal limitations, which it said was an unfair obstacle to taking home one’s winnings. This was in line with the CMA’s “enforcement action” against withdrawal limits, launched last March.

The UKGC remarked on the same issue, warning online licensees that they needed to comply with directives “or face action” against them. The CMA and UKGC have been increasing their oversight with regards to promotional offers, advertisements, marketing aimed at children and anti-money laundering compliance.

