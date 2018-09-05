Nordic gaming operator Paf goes live with Colossus’ ‘world’s biggest’ sports jackpots

PRESS RELEASES

Paf, the Nordic operator and leader in responsible gaming, have announced the online launch of their Jackpot Pools product in collaboration with pools betting pioneer Colossus Bets. The launch includes the full Colossus sports offering with lotto-sized jackpots, Cash Out, Syndicates ‘crowdbetting’ and FreePlay functionality.

Paf’s Chief Gaming Officer, Kim Johansson, said, “Jackpot Pools complement our current offering with a ‘low stakes for big prizes’ proposition that fits perfectly with our responsible gaming ethos and creates a bridge between our lotteries and betting products. The modern Cash Out element and generous consolation prizes mean players can win even when they have not succeeded with all their selections, while Syndicates is a social way for our players to play pools and maximise their chances at the big jackpots. We expect our Nordic audience to embrace the new product and with the new football season ramping up, the first big Paf Jackpot Pools winners should only be around the corner.”

Colossus Bets’ Chief Commercial Officer, Eva Karagianni-Goel, commented, “We are excited to welcome Paf to the Colossus network, especially as a partner with whom we share the same operating values. The partnership strengthens Colossus’ presence in the strategically significant Nordic market, where pools betting has historically had a particularly strong appeal, while it provides Paf with a modern proposition to engage their local audience.”

About Paf

Paf was founded on Åland in 1966 to generate a profit for public good. Our online gaming site was launched in 1999 and has since grown into paf.com, an international online gaming site that offers slots, casino games, poker, betting, bingo, lotteries and fantasy sports. Paf maintains a large physical gaming operation on land and at sea with about 1,500 slot machines and 60 gaming tables in the Baltic Sea, North Sea and at Paf Casino on Åland. We are a leader in responsible gaming and continuously develop our RG tools and services. In 2017, the Paf Group had a total revenue of 116.5 million euros and a profit of 27.6 million euros. The Paf Group has roughly 400 employees from 34 countries. Paf’s main offices are located on Åland and branch offices can be found in Helsinki, Stockholm, Riga, Tallinn and Madrid. Paf is licensed and controlled by the Åland Regional Government.

About Colossus Bets

Colossus Bets is a multi-award-winning pools betting operator which has pioneered Cash Out and has been granted a series of patents in relation to the functionality across all forms of betting and gaming.

The firm’s product range includes Colossus sports pools, the world’s largest sports jackpots; FreePlay, an innovative ‘free bet’ marketing platform; and Colossus Syndicates, a crowdfunding extension of the core sports pools offering.

Since its launch in 2013, Colossus has distributed more than £100 million in prizes and has

gone live with over fifty partners, including Betfair, Betclic and Betway Africa.

Find out more at corporate.colossusbets.com.

