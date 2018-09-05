CasinoBeats Summit: Countdown to London

PRESS RELEASES

It is now just a few weeks until the international online casino industry comes together at the inaugural CasinoBeats Summit, taking place at Olympia London on 19/20 September.

As the event draws nearer, more operators and suppliers are committing to the two-day Summit, which will welcome over 250 delegates and 30 leading industry speakers to its 14 sessions.

Among many highlights, the Summit will hear from a number of C-level visionaries and experts in their fields including: Veiko Krünberg, managing director, Olympic Entertainment Group; Daniela Johansson, deputy CEO, Paf; Bryan Bailey, founder of CasinoMeister; Alex Tomic, CEO, SlotsMillion; Simon Collins, founder, Gaming Realms; and Melvyn Ritsema, CMO, Royal Panda.

Operators feature heavily across the two days, with speakers also present from LeoVegas, Letsbet and Ladbrokes Coral, among others, and moderators from Luckia and BetOlimp.

As well as combining the highest level insight from both operator and supplier side, the Summit also seeks perspectives from the sector’s cutting edge. Jez San, CEO of Funfair Tech joins the blockchain panel; Scott Ronan, head of technology at Betsson, talks live casino; and Blueclaw’s Martin Calvert joins Sam Hobcraft of Omnia and Phil Parry, CEO of iForium, in profiling the future player.

The Summit has also attracted some of the industry’s most recognisable stakeholders in responsible gaming, with Clive Hawkswood, CEO of the Remote Gambling Association; joining Anna Hemmings, CEO of GamCare; and Andy Taylor of the UK Advertising Standards Authority at the event.

The CasinoBeats Summit is taking place as part of the wider Betting on Sports Week, an event renowned for its high-level content and valued networking. Betting on Sports sees more than 2,500 delegates, 250 speakers and 140-plus exhibitors across sports betting, casino, e-sports and affiliates, as well as a stunning final-night party at the Natural History Museum.

Olympic’s Veiko Krünberg on Betting on Sports: “There’s an incredible line-up of highly engaged speakers as well as real experts in the area, which makes the whole event just genuinely enjoyable.

“The opportunity to meet friends and get engaged in new business opportunities in the industry is significant part of the value the conference brings.”

Graham Weir of Ladbrokes Coral said: “It’s important for betting operators to engage with a wide range of stakeholders to allow us to explain the investment being made by the industry to improve player protection. It’s equally important for us to listen to others views on ways in which we can be better.”

CasinoBeats editor and event organiser Stewart Darkin said: “From the outset, our aim was for the CasinoBeats Summit to match the very high standards set by Betting on Sports. Looking at the line-up of speakers and moderators – and the excellent support we continue to receive from the industry, such as headline sponsor Play’n Go – I am confident we will deliver an event that people will talk about and to which they will want to return.

“Insightful content and excellent networking opportunities in an engaging atmosphere are what SBC events are renowned for delivering and I believe this first CasinoBeats Summit can achieve the same.”

Joining Play’n Go as sponsors are BetConstruct, We Are Casino, Bee-Fee Games, iForium, Trustly, HiPay, Red Tiger Gaming and InBet Games.

Tickets for the event and the entire Betting on Sports Week 2018 can be found HERE

For enquiries regarding sponsorship or exhibition opportunities, please contact us on sales@sbcgaming.com.

