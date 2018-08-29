Global Gaming signs sportsbook deal with Kambi Group

PRESS RELEASES

Provider selected to support the expansion of Global Gaming’s portfolio in regulated markets

Wednesday 29th August (Malta) – Global Gaming has signed a multi-year deal with Kambi Group to provide its sportsbook platform and associated services.

The agreement will see Kambi supply its premium sportsbook for all markets where Global Gaming hold local licences.

The Kambi sportsbook, including its market-leading open-APIs and sophisticated risk management processes, will be integrated into Global Gaming’s proprietary platform with a full launch scheduled for Q4 2018.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Global Gaming to the Kambi network with the agreement being further evidence of Kambi being the number one choice for visionary operators in regulated markets.

“Global Gaming has proven itself to be an ambitious and innovative operator and therefore fits the profile of illustrious companies Kambi chooses to partner with to achieve success.”

Christopher Naudi, Head of Sportsbook at Global Gaming, said: “Following an extensive selection process, we are delighted to partner with Kambi as our sportsbook provider and look forward to being able to offer high levels of product, service and user experience that our customers have grown to expect through the Ninja Casino brand.”

Mark Wadsworth, COO at Global Gaming, said: “We are proud to offer players easy and secure access to a responsible, entertaining and high-quality online gaming experience, and with the addition of Kambi’s sportsbook platform, we are ready to take Global Gaming on an exciting journey to new heights.”

About Global Gaming

Global Gaming is a challenger in the iGaming industry, delivering innovative and safe gaming services and operating a number of successful casino brands.

Its flagship, Ninja Casino, builds on a revolutionary technology allowing players to enjoy a safe and seamless online casino experience without the hassle of a lengthy registration process.

Global Gaming 555 AB is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “GLOBAL”. The Company’s Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from frontend user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 21 customers include DraftKings, Rush Street Interactive, ATG, Kindred Group, 888, Paf, Televisa, LeoVegas, Mr Green and Napoleon Games. Kambi employs more than 600 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Bucharest, London, Manila, Stockholm and Sydney.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach, with guiding principles from ISO 27001. Kambi is eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “KAMBI”. The Company’s Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

The information in this press release is such that Global Gaming 555 is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

