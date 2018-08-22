Poker Masters firm up schedule and Short-Deck makes the cut

POKER

Poker Central and ARIA have confirmed the schedule for the second Poker Masters on Sept 8 – 15, and the surprise is the inclusion of a $10,000 Triton Hold’em Short-Deck tournament.

Have you ever tried to catch a lamb?

Tricky little buggers; as slippery as a trout.

I tried in the Landing Casino, Jeju, South Korea.

His name was Ben.

This one time, not in band camp, I managed to get him to sit still for ten minutes, but I couldn’t find my sound guy. By the time he rose from the pit, Lamb had moved on.

Another day.

Another cash game.

And then, by chance, on the last day of the festival, I managed to grab him as he sauntered through the casino wearing his trademark black peaked cap, and black rucksack.

“How have you found Short-Deck?”

“I love it,” said Lamb. “You have to remember that the pros also love to gamble. We are in a casino. Let’s gamble.”

It was the first time Lamb had ever played the game.

But nothing fazes this man.

He played in every event Triton flung his way.

“I am going to try and promote this game as much as I can,” said Lamb. “I am going to take it to the ARIA and my local home game. I think it’s good for poker.”

It didn’t take long for Lamb to make good on his word.

The ARIA and Poker Central Announce Poker Masters Schedule

The schedule for the second iteration of the Poker Masters is as firm as Dirk Diggler’s one-eyed trouser snake.

Poker Central and the ARIA launched The Poker Masters in the fall of 2017. The very best in the business ascended on the Las Vegas home of high stakes poker to stick it to one another across five events. The player with the most money over the quintet would be crowned the champion and handed a one of a kind Waraire Boswell purple jacket.

Steffen Sontheimer won the most money.

The German star won two of the five, including the $1.5m top prize in the $100,000 No-Limit Hold’em Main Event, and also finished fourth and fifth in two other games. In total, Sontheimer won $2,733,000 over the five-event series.

Back then there were 4 x $50,000 buy-in events, and a $100,000 buy-in Main Event, all No-Limit Hold’em.

Things have changed.

Here is the new schedule:

Sep 7 – Event #1: $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em

Sep 8 – Event #2: $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em

Sep 9 – Event #3: $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha

Sep 10 – Event #4: $10,000 Triton Hold’em (Short-Deck)

Sep 11 – Event #5: $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em

Sep 12 – Event #6: $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em

Sep 13 – Event #7: $100,000 No-Limit Hold’em Main Event

Events #1 – #5 are double re-entry

Events #6 – #7 are single re-entry

As you can see, the prices have come down, and the organisers have introduced a Pot-Limit Omaha tournament, and true to Mr Lamb’s word, a $10,000 buy-in Triton Hold’em tournament (otherwise known as Short-Deck).

It’s a pivotal moment in the growth of the variant of poker that took a blunt instrument to the heads of the deuces, treys, fours and fives. In making the event a $10,000 (the equivalent of a $1,000 in high stakes circles) it gives the professionals the opportunity to practice the game, and build enough confidence to compete in the higher buy-in events on the Triton Poker Series.

It also attracts more eyeballs.

PokerGO will screen the second Poker Masters live.

That’s $10 per month, folks.

The cost of a finger spinner.

I will leave you with Mr Waraire Boswell explaining why the Poker Masters Purple Jacket will make you feel like a king for the day.

