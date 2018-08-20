Playsugarhouse.com premiers global leader evolution gaming’s online live dealer casino games in the United States

PRESS RELEASES

CHERRY HILL, NJ –August 20, 2018 – Rush Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, is once again leading the online gaming market by launching a Live Dealer Casino powered by Evolution Gaming, the global leader in the live dealer and table games category. Evolution has been named Global Live Casino Supplier of the Year by eGaming Review (EGR) nine years in a row, one of the highest levels of awarded excellence in e-gaming. Evolution’s new online product will make its debut on PlaySugarHouse.com with an exciting mix of live tables including low and high stakes Blackjack games (including side bets such as 21 +3, Any Pairs and Bet Behind), Roulette, Slingshot Roulette and Baccarat. It will also offer two exciting and exclusive live poker games: Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker-which are launching for the first time in the US online gaming market.

Live dealer games combine the convenience and ease of online gambling with the trustworthy and social aspect of being at real tables with real dealers in real time.

“A live dealer game is the closest you can get online to playing in a land-based casino,” said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. “Many players prefer live dealer options because they watch it happen live, which gives them a higher level of trust in the outcome. We’re excited to now offer those players this opportunity to virtually sit and play on Evolution’s world renowned live tables.”

“Evolution pioneered the product category and is globally considered to have the leading live dealer products,” said Ken Adams, Head of New Jersey Operations for Rush Street Interactive. This reinforces PlaySugarHouse.com’s commitment to offering New Jersey’s online players the best mix of innovative and entertaining games available.”

“SugarHouse Online Casino is well established as one of the leaders in the New Jersey market and we are confident that the Evolution-hosted Live Dealer Casino will prove very popular,” said James Stern, Evolution’s Director of Business Development & Land-based Sales. “On top of an exceptional range of world-class live games and exclusive content, we have extensive experience as we already run 400-plus live tables from multiple state-of-the-art Live Casino studios. At the player interface level, our Blackjack is the fastest, slickest online Live Blackjack available anywhere, so players get more game rounds and more excitement from every gaming session.”

SugarHouse Live Casino dealers will serve players from Evolution’s sophisticated state-of-the-art studio in Atlantic City. The service will launch with 10 gaming tables, although more tables and games are expected to be added before the end of the year. The games are run in real time and payouts calculated in seconds so players online or on their mobile devices will feel as if they are sitting in a real casino.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating regulated online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive owns, develops, and operates an in-house proprietary iGaming platform that has enabled the company's playsugarhouse.com brand to rapidly become one of the leaders in the online casino market in New Jersey. In addition to deployments in legal and regulated iGaming markets, the Rush Street Interactive iGaming platform also powers a growing number of social casino4fun websites, including those belonging to several of the Rush Street Gaming's affiliated land-based casino brands. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North Americas and has developed and operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit: www.rushstreetgaming.com. SugarHouse Online Casino website.

