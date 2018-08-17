Betway appoints Saatchi & Saatchi as lead creative agency

PRESS RELEASES

17th August 2018 – Betway has today appointed Saatchi & Saatchi London as their new lead creative agency.

Saatchi & Saatchi will work towards a major global campaign launch and regional roll out in 2019, supporting Betway’s growth into new markets worldwide.

The creative work will be rolled out across the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Spain and will encompass TV, Out of Home, Radio, Press and Digital, with a global marketing spend of over €100m.

Anthony Werkman, CEO, Betway said: “As our industry and consumer behaviours change, sport remains a social currency around the world. We’re excited to work with Saatchi & Saatchi on exploring new creative ways to connect with today’s consumers while developing the next phase of our business.

Sam Hawkey, COO, Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Betway is a business on a strong growth trajectory and we’re delighted be to working with them on the brand’s creative evolution both here in the U.K. and beyond. This ambition for their business and brand coupled with their appetite for great creative work means we can’t wait to get stuck in!”

About Betway

Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, online casino, bingo, esports and poker in multiple regulated markets.

It is the official principal partner of UK Premier League football club West Ham United, Spanish La Liga sides Levante, Alaves and Leganes and holds other sporting partnerships including the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Galway Races, the Betway UK Snooker Championship, RSC Anderlecht and the Croky Cup, All-Weather Championships, Grand National Festival, Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, Italian football giants Roma, and the ESL Pro League including direct sponsorships of MiBR and Ninjas in Pyjamas

About Saatchi & Saatchi London

Saatchi & Saatchi London is built on our belief, that Nothing is Impossible. This spirit is brought to bear on transformative work for clients including Procter & Gamble, HSBC, EE, Expedia, Kerry Foods and Visa.

The Saatchi & Saatchi network unites 114 offices in 67 countries and 6,500 people. Saatchi & Saatchi London is part of the Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit www.saatchi.co.uk.

