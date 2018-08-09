Full schedule, speakers announced for first-ever sports betting symposium at G2E 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Interactive Technology Demonstrations and Regulatory Landscape Headline Program

LAS VEGAS – Global Gaming Expo 2018 (G2E), North America’s premier international gaming trade show presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by Reed Exhibitions, released the speakers and full schedule for its first Sports Betting Symposium taking place in Las Vegas October 8 – 11.

The Sports Betting Symposium will provide gaming professionals with the tools they will need to consider business operations that best capitalize on the Supreme Court’s ruling decision to overturn the failed federal ban on sports betting. Sessions will cover the business and legislative aspects of sports betting and offer an interactive, guided tour of the G2E expo hall to connect attendees with the top suppliers of sports betting technologies.

“As states and sovereign tribal nations consider whether or not to enact legalized sports betting, the Sports Betting Symposium at G2E will offer the world’s foremost experts, business leaders and operational solutions to build a thriving legal market in the United States,” said Sara Slane, senior vice president of public affairs for the American Gaming Association.

Tuesday, October 9

10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

SCOTUS Decision: What the Ruling Actually Said and What It Means – Speakers include Sidley Austin Supreme Court and Appellate law expert Jonathan Cohn, who previously served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice and clerked on the U.S. Supreme Court for Justice Clarence Thomas; and AGA’s senior vice president of public affairs, Sara Slane.

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

How States and Tribes Are Preparing for Legal Sports Betting – Speakers include Director of Gaming Affairs for the Chickasaw Nation Matthew Morgan, who also previously served two terms as the gaming commissioner, and Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement David Rebuck, who was nominated by Chris Christie in 2011 and was confirmed by the New Jersey Senate in 2012. Moderator: AGA’s Vice President of State Affairs Mandy Hagan.

Wednesday, October 10

10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

The Business of Sports Betting – Following the morning keynote, Scott Van Pelt, anchor of ESPN’s SportsCenter, will moderate a session that includes diverse viewpoints on the business of sports betting from panelists Kenny Gersh, executive vice president of gaming and new business ventures for Major League Baseball; Stephen Master, managing director of Americas, Nielsen Sports and commercial director of Nielsen Esports; and AGA’s Senior VP of Public Affairs Sara Slane.

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Finding the Right Partner: An Interactive Exhibit Hall Tour – Exhibit participants will have an opportunity to experience an exclusive tour of the expo hall and meet relevant partners that will demonstrate their gaming technologies. The guided tour will be led by Coloring Up Limited Director Alen Lang and AGA’s Senior Director of State Policy Will Green and Senior Member Services Director Jonathan Michaels.

Thursday, October 11

10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

How Sports Betting Works in a Regulated Market – Learn from the sports betting experiences of mature, regulated markets across the globe. Speakers include Khalid Ali, secretary general of ESSA (Sports Betting Integrity Association); A.G. Burnett, partner at McDonald Carano and former chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board; and Gambling Industry Analyst and Managing Director at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming Chris Grove. Moderator: Jennifer Roberts, associate director of the International Center for Gaming Regulation and adjunct professor at UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law.

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

U.S. Sports Betting: Lessons Learned from Early Adopters – Speakers include CEO of William Hill US Joe Asher; CEO of SBTech Richard Carter; and Vice President of Mobile, PlaySpot and North America Sports Betting at IGT Charles Cohen. Moderator: AGA’s Senior Director of State Policy Will Green.

The 2018 G2E expo hall has more than doubled the number of Sports Betting exhibitors since the 2017 event and continues to add more daily.

