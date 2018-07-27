Lothar Matthaus: Russia 2018 was the best World Cup in 40 years

SPORTS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, German football icon Lothar Matthäus looks back at the recently concluded World Cup 2018 and what is it like to be a LeoVegas sport ambassador.

It’s been almost two weeks since the 2018 World Cup concluded but for German football icon Lothar Matthäus, it is as if the games have just ended yesterday.

Matthäus, who led West Germany to victory in the 1990 World Cup final, was in Russia during the five-week summer sporting event as a LeoVegas sport ambassador, giving sports fans tips for all the football matches.

One of the things that Matthäus remembered best during the entire World Cup 2018 coverage was the hospitality and warmth of the Russians. The former German midfielder believed Russia 2018 was probably one of the best World Cup events he ever saw for the last 40 years.

“First of all, I think it is the perfect World Cup for everybody. We were visiting Russia these last five weeks. It also a great atmosphere,” Matthäus told CalvinAyre.com. “You feel safe in this country. It is connecting people. It’s like each World Cup has no big difference. The people of Russia are very warm, very lovely. We had a lot of good games with great atmosphere and sold-out stadiums.”

The major takeaways from the recently concluded World Cup event that gambling operators may apply to their company are the values of working as a team and knowing your part as a team member, according to Matthäus.

Matthäus pointed out that he had seen the kind of team work that the French Team displayed in the World Cup 2018 finals in LeoVegas.

“First, I am happy to be an ambassador for LeoVegas because lots of businesses are the same of communication, of the friendship, of the things that what we like to do are the same in the future. We walk together,” he said. “And this is important in a team when you want to make the right results. Like the French team. There’s one player playing with eleven players. Each player must know what he must do and this is the same with our relationship. We know what we have to do to make the brand better and more famous.”

