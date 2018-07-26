Yes West Virginia, sports betting on track for September roll out

BUSINESS

Lottery officials of West Virginia have assured state residents that sports betting in the state is on track for a September rollout despite delays in the approval of its rules.

WVNews.com reported that West Virginia’s casinos and racetracks are reviewing the sports betting rules before the state launches betting in September.

According to state lottery attorney Danielle Boyd, the West Virginia Lottery Commission issued the so-called internal control documents for sports betting on June 21. However, Boyd said it was only last week that the gambling operators were able to get a copy of the draft regulations.

Boyd attributed the distribution delays to the review that State Gov. Jim Justice conducted on the sports betting rules before they were sent to gambling operators on July 9.

Operators have been given up until July 30 to study the documents, after which lottery officials will hold a conference call with operators to get their opinion on the rules.

Despite the delay, the lottery attorney remains confident that sports betting will be up and running in time for the upcoming NFL season.

Operators will be allowed to offer online and mobile wagering in addition to in-person wagering at licensed venues. Operators are also allowed to incorporate betting kiosks, subject to regulators approving both the technology and the locations of the machines.

Lottery officials estimate that the state could rake in $5 million from sports betting in its first year of operation. By the third and fifth year, West Virginia is expected to earn around $13.4 million and $28.7 million, respectively, as betting becomes established.

Meanwhile, Boyd announced several gambling-related updates in the state, including the transfer of $9 million to the state’s racetrack modernization fund.

She also reported that both limited video lottery and instant games remain profitable for the year, as lottery revenue topped the $1 billion mark despite drops in casino revenue.

