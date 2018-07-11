Betway agree three-year AS Roma deal

PRESS RELEASES

Leading online bookmaker to become premium partner of Serie A club until 2021

11th July, 2018 – Betway has agreed a three-year deal to become a premium partner of AS Roma.

The deal will see the leading online bookmaker have their branding carried on the club’s training kit up to and including the 2020/21 season, and have access to wider advertising at the club.

Betway is a global online gambling company providing entertainment across a number of brands including Betway Sportsbook, Betway Casino, Betway Vegas, Betway Bingo and Betway Poker.

Betway’s Anthony Werkman said: “We’re very excited to be partnering with a great club like AS Roma, in what is our first partnership in Italian football.

“Roma have a huge fanbase and we hope this three-year deal will give us some great exposure over the course of the next few seasons.”

AS Roma’s Director of Global Business Development and Commercial Operations Kaitlyn Colligan said: “We’re delighted to announce Betway as a Main Global Partner and look forward to seeing their name on our training kits this season.

“Betway are a young and ambitious brand with global aspirations and we are excited about working together to offer our fans exclusive competitions, access and insight from behind the scenes at Trigoria.”

