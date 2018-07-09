GiG’s iGaming operator Rizk sponsors ENCE eSports team

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, 9 July 2018 – Rizk.com, iGaming operator flagship brand of Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), proudly announces its latest sponsorship deal with the globally operating Finnish ENCE eSports team.

ENCE is a professional Finnish eSports team. Players compete in online gaming tournaments worldwide which include games such as Starcraft 2, Hearthstone, Rainbow Six: Siege, Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The team has extensive experience in eSports, making this sponsorship agreement a fantastic complimentary element to Rizk’s recently launched sportsbook where eSports betting is available. The Rizk logo will appear on ENCE’s website and merchandise. Since online gambling is illegal for under 18s in many countries where fans are based, we jointly decided that it was appropriate not to include the Rizk logo on any merchandise worn by Sergej (Jere Salo), who is a player aged under 18, as a measure to encourage responsible gambling.

The partnership with ENCE is a natural fit for our operator Rizk. As an entertainment provider ourselves we share a very similar ethos and understanding. With the rise in popularity of eSports in general and the recent launch of Rizk sportsbook, the timing for this branding opportunity couldn’t have been better. ENCE has a globally renowned team and we are proud to be supporting them through all the tournaments and events they will be attending this year across the world

Robin Reed, CEO of GiG.

ENCE is very happy to be working with Rizk, paving their way to the wonderful world of eSports. With a rapidly changing and growing industry, we are here to support Rizk to take the right steps in getting involved in eSports. Rizk is a tremendous partner for ENCE as it’s backed by a forward thinking and innovating iGaming company

Joona Leppänen, Marketing Director at ENCE.

The team is playing at ESL One Cologne this weekend which will host players, talents and fans for a whole weekend of eSports.

For further information, please contact:

Natasha Gowans, Head of Communications, pr@gig.com.

About ENCE

ENCE is a professional Finnish eSports team. ENCE stands for Enceladus, one of the giants in Greek Mythology, as well as one of the moons of Saturnus. We use the motto “Ever to excel”, to do better than others, which is fundamentally what ENCE strives for: to be a role-model in the Finnish eSports scene.

About Rizk

Rizk.com is at the forefront of innovative, simple and fair online gaming. We have worked tirelessly to create an intelligent, user-driven interface that will ensure you can enjoy an online gaming experience like no other. We also happen to be the architects of the Wheel of Rizk, which provides you with instant rewards, just for playing. These rewards carry absolutely no wagering requirements as we firmly believe in transparent gaming, completely void of all small print.

About GiG

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all’. Through our eco-system of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of state of the art offices in St George’s Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

