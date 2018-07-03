BtoBet all set for iGB Live!

PRESS RELEASES

• Alessandro Fried to give an insight on how AI is applied in the iGaming industry

BtoBet is travelling to the Netherlands to attend what is considered as one of the greatest European events of the year in the iGaming industry, iGB Live!, that is set to take place in Amsterdam from the 17th till the 20th of July. Proudly sponsoring the exclusive B2B Lounge, our team of experts will surely have a busy time exhibiting, meeting and indulging themselves in tech talk with current and prospective partners keen on acquainting themselves with the technology that BtoBet can provide to enhance their operations.

BtoBet’s Chairman, Alessandro Fried, is also expected to take center stage participating in a panel of leading industry experts and giving his vision as regards how Artificial Intelligence is applied at an industry level. With this in mind BtoBet has published a special Industry Report “AI: The Present and the Future of iGaming” focusing on the evermore intertwined relationship that sees the industry embracing this form of disruptive technology.

The report analyses the various ways in which AI can prove to be fundamental for the industry, namely through:

• Personalization through data acquisition and analytics;

• AI as the core tool for an optimal Omnichannel;

• AI in the prevention of gambling addiction;

• AI in risk management.

Download the report and book a meeting with our team of experts to have a demonstration on how BtoBet’s technologies can suite your requirements and assist your growth.

