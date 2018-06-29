BtoBet’s chairman, Alessandro Fried, to discuss artificial intelligence at AI Malta Summit

PRESS RELEASES

• BtoBet publishes Industry Report, “AI: The Present and the Future of iGaming”

BtoBet’s Chairman, Alessandro Fried, will be joining a panel of leaders in the field of Artificial Intelligence and discuss this disruptive technology with a particular interest in the iGaming industry at the Artificial Intelligence Malta Summit that will take place in St Julians from the 12th till the 13th July. Widely viewed as a visionary in his field, especially when it comes to iGaming embracing next generation technology based on Artificial Intelligence, Fried will be elaborating on what constitutes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, their use, and essentially their benefits for the industry both in terms of the operator and the player.

Regarding AI’s implementation in the iGaming industry, Fried noted that “it comes without saying that Artificial Intelligence is a fundamental tool in the iGaming industry, with operators relying heavily on AI to analyze data, predict outcomes and manage their day to day operations.”

He further stated this scenario is made all the more attractive due to the fact that Artificial Intelligence has evolved in a way that enables it to be managed across all the industry’s channels – be it retail, desktop or mobile – providing operators with the opportunity to analyse all aspects concerning their business, and thus act accordingly.

BtoBet’s latest Industry Report, “AI: The Present and the Future of iGaming”, focuses on how the industry is shaping itself around the necessity of making use of this disruptive technology to facilitate the assimilation of big data, to provide the player with a more holistic gambling experience, whilst assisting operators in their decision making.

For a deeper insight regarding the various ways that Artificial Intelligence is implemented in the industry, download BtoBet’s latest report.

