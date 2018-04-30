Roman Bout on how Quintessence teaches partners proper marketing

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Stephanie Tower, Roman Bout of Quintessence LLC talks about his experience winning the inaugural iGaming Asia Congress innovation Start-up Launchpad.

Taking a positive, calculated risk can result in great reward.

Roman Bout of Quintessence LLC made this realization as he waded through the crowd to accept the award for winning the inaugural iGaming Asia Congress innovation Start-up Launchpad. Quintessence bested two other finalists who were each offered eight minutes to showcase their products and services in front of a panel of judges.

As the winner of the event, Quintessence was offered a table top exhibitor booth at one of Beacon Events’ gaming conferences, either at the iGaming Asia Congress, Gaming, Racing & Wagering Australia (GRWA), Asia Gaming Summit (AGS), or the inaugural Investment Opportunities in Asian Gaming (IOiAG).

Bout recalled leaving his high-paying marketing job last year to devote his time to his own project, Quintessence, which he described as a service for gambling online operators that allows them to reduce the cost of attracting customers and increase profits. But jumping from being a marketing manager to the founder of a startup was truly a leap out of the comfort zone, according to Bout.

“We just keep on doing what we are doing every day. We use customer development to understand the exact needs of our customers and just update our product with features which are required by their markets, to deliver the best solution what is possible, which will solve acquisition and retention of marketing needs of online operators,” Bout told CalvinAyre.com.

The Quintessence founder said the goal of the company is to teach their partners proper marketing by using a combination of tools that will help solve acquisition and retention problems. He noted that most companies make a couple of long-lasting integration and they manually aggregate that to different sources.

“Our team has a very strong experience in the industry. So, we know how to do proper marketing and we help operators to do the correct steps, what they should do first, what will increase their profits, how to cut the customer acquisition cost,” he said.

