iGaming Asia Congress 2018 day 2 summary

CONFERENCES

The iGaming Asia Congress 2018 continues at the Grand Hyatt Macao with sessions centered on solutions to a successful online strategy and a new segment.

Loading the player...

The iGaming Asia Congress 2018 continues at the Grand Hyatt Macao with sessions centered on solutions to a successful online strategy and a new segment.

The second day’s highlight was the inaugural Startup Launchpad led by Harmen Brenninkmeijer, which featured the top two companies—Blitzpredict and Quintessence.

Blitzpredict is an aggregator that uses blockchain technology for market predictions and sportsbooks. Quintessence, meanwhile, is an acquisition and retention technology service provider.

The two companies were given eight minutes to present in front of a panel and the audience who will vote for the winning product. The competition was tight but in the end, the final tally of votes was in favor of Quintessence.

Alternative marketing initiatives for the fast changing and competitive online gaming market were integral topics on the second day. From assessing the importance of language to local adaption to exploring alternative channels and technologies, these sessions provided fresher insights to developing the gaming space.

Paul Fox, CEO of LeTou, discussed the value that sports sponsorship deals bring to Asian betting operations and how it is also an effective branding strategy. In an interview with CalvinAyre.com, Fox shared how LeTou’s shirt sponsorship deal with Swansea has contributed to the volume of their sportsbetting operations in Asia. He also mentioned that more sponsorship deals are expected from LeTou.

Blockchain continues to be the center of interest among attendees in gaming conferences. To understand its integration into the gaming landscape, iGA has prepared sessions on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings (ICOs).

This year, iGA exhibition floor showcased a couple of blockchain-driven companies and products such HeroCoin and True Flip.

Vasily Polynov, communications manager of True Flip, shared how their company has combined blockchain technologies with the traditional RNG game as an addition to providing more exciting experience for online gaming players. He stressed how utilizing blockchain will be easier for their potential players to verify if their product is real and fair.

Comments