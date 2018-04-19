GiG announced as Malta Marathon main sponsor

PRESS RELEASES

The rapidly-growing technology business has taken over from Vodafone and signed up to support this annual event for the next five years.

19/04/2018, St. Julian’s / Malta – When one of the world’s leading iGaming companies officially inaugurated its new headquarters in Malta t his year, its CEO and founder Robin Reed stressed that they wanted to become a bigger part of the local community. Now, underlining that promise, GiG – also Gaming Innovation Group – is set to sponsor one of the island’s largest annual sporting events – the Malta Marathon. The event will now be known as the GiG Malta Marathon.

“We are extremely proud to have partnered up with the Malta Marathon,” says GiG COO and General Manager for Malta, Mikael Angman. “We employ many young people, Maltese and foreign. Lots of us identify with this event and look forward to supporting it, while also embracing the challenge of taking part in whatever way we can. In fact, I am sure that many of our team members will be out there, running and racing, on the day.”

The Malta Marathon first began in 1986, when it was founded by Joe Micallef. Back then, 50 Maltese and 59 international participants took part. Those numbers are completely different now, with over 2,000 Maltese and 3,000 international participants joining the 2018 race.

Speaking today, Mr Micallef said he was elated to have GiG as the Marathon’s new main sponsor, as he believes this development will enable the project to grow even bigger and better.

“It is going to be a big challenge for GiG to follow in the footsteps of the other top brands that have supported us in the past, namely Flora, BMW, Land Rover and Vodafone; they have each contributed to the success of the Malta Marathon so far. But we have no doubt that GiG will bring a whole new energy and dynamism to the race. Despite the logistical challenges faced by the fact Malta is such a small country, we believe the 2019 GiG Malta Marathon will be another milestone event for everyone involved. We cannot wait to get our running shoes on.”

Echoing that sentiment, Mr Angman underlined his commitment to making the Malta Marathon a major part of GiG’s future on the island. “We look forward to crafting fantastic activities and to breaking records when it comes to the ever-growing number of people taking part in this national event. Who knows? We may well get all of Malta running yet!” the COO adds.

Applications for the GiG Malta Marathon 2019 will open on 1 October 2018. Please follow the GiG Malta Marathon Facebook page for news and updates.

About GIG:

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ”To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all”. Through our eco-system of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of state of the art offices in St George’s Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

