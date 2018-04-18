FunFair Technologies partners with Spike Games to build blockchain games in industry first

PRESS RELEASES

The partnership sees Spike Games create new versions of existing titles for FunFair’s blockchain casino platform

18 April 2018, London, UK – FunFair Technologies, the world’s fastest Ethereum-powered platform for online casino gaming, today announced a partnership with leading game developer Spike Games. Both companies will work together to create new versions of existing online gaming titles built entirely on the blockchain, ensuring players enjoy complete transparency and provable fairness.

Spike Games will initially develop a new version of ‘Alice Cooper’s School’s Out for Summer’ produced under license with Global Merchandising Services and following this will work collaboratively on further content for this exciting new opportunity. The games will be added to FunFair’s existing suite of blockchain-powered casino games ranging from blackjack and baccarat to slots. The partnership is designed to help refine the processes and APIs to enable game developers to easily integrate game content on the FunFair platform going forward.

FunFair’s unique business model means that when the games go live, Spike Games will be paid instantly in FUN tokens – the utility token which is used within the FunFair ecosystem – at the end of every session.

Utilising the power of its proprietary Fate Channel technology, FunFair Technologies is able to offer high quality, provably fair casino games at a significantly lower cost to the operator. FunFair is increasing trust, providing players with instant payouts to their crypto wallets, and giving them the ability to review game math on the public blockchain to ensure unparalleled fairness and transparency.

Jez San, CEO, FunFair Technologies commented: “Spike has over 25 years’ experience developing high quality slot games and we are delighted to have partnered with them to lay the foundations for the next generation of blockchain games. By incorporating our proprietary Fate Channel technology with their rich experience, we can now give players the gameplay experience they are used to, with all the benefits that blockchain brings.”

Rob Anderson, Founder, Spike Games commented: “The potential of blockchain technology in the online gaming industry is enormous and we are very excited to be partnering with FunFair at such an exciting time in its development. We believe in giving players the best possible experience and FunFair’s technology will ensure we can provide fast, beautiful, secure games to existing and new crypto players across the world.”

