Melissa Summerfield: Content providing is also about the service

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Pragmatic Play Chief Commercial Officer Melissa Summerfield shares the projects that Pragmatic Play is working on this year.

Loading the player...

When it comes to digital casino games for the online gaming industry, one of the brands that comes to mind is Pragmatic Play.

The Malta-based firm had provided the gambling industry with over 80 proven slot games, as well as cutting-edge gaming solutions that made the integration of Pragmatic Play’s offerings to any available gaming platform easier. Despite the company’s success, Pragmatic Play Chief Commercial Officer Melissa Summerfield knows that complacency can change the tide for any business.

Summerfield pointed out that Pragmatic Play has continuously tried to develop new, innovative, and exhilarating games in order to maintain its top standing in the industry. She said the company is now looking at broadening its product verticals this year to keep up with intense market competition.

“One of the things that we are focusing on is, in the past years, we’ve really been focusing on the land-based theme of games. Now we are looking at broadening our portfolio. I can’t share it right now but we are definitely looking at other product verticals,” Summerfield told CalvinAyre.com. “We are not just a supplier in terms of games. Now, we are broadening ourselves over to other verticals as well. That would be a key focus in 2018.”

Summerfield, who just joined Pragmatic Play’s executive team in January, said her experience working for the operator side of the industry will help in creating the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences.

Some of the new offerings of Pragmatic Play—such as scratch cards and bingo games—have already been introduced in the first quarter of 2018. In February, Pragmatic Play introduced Mexican-themed slot Chili Heats during the 2018 ICE Conference.

“For me, I think, what is key is, there are lots of suppliers out there providing a lot of content. But it is also about the service,” the Pragmatic Play executive said. “One of the things that we doing is we’ve already released all the games up to June. So, we’ve notified all of our customers when we are releasing the games, what games are we releasing so all the teams can prepare their activity.”

Comments