Pragmatic Play bolsters management team with Summerfield hire

Experienced igaming executive joins as CCO

Malta, 17 January 2018: Multi-award-winning slot developer Pragmatic Play has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Melissa Summerfield as Chief Commercial Officer.

Summerfield joins from Microgaming, where she served as VP of Operations for Gibraltar, Spain and Latin America, holding responsibility for commercial strategy and operational growth.

Beginning her career in the gaming industry 15 years ago with BetVictor, she played a key role in establishing the operator’s casino offering.

She went on to hold positions at Party Gaming and bwin.party (now GVC), with a senior role working as bwin.party’s Head of Gaming Operations for more than four years, overseeing the running of more than 50 prominent gaming brands.

Yossi Barzely, Chief Business Development Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Melissa to Pragmatic Play, and the depth and quality of her experience from both a B2B and B2C perspective will prove invaluable as we continue to expand our operations.

“We have grown our global footprint with a number of significant operator and supplier integrations in recent months, and we will build on this progress in 2018 backed by an accomplished team filled with talent and know-how.”

Summerfield said: “Pragmatic Play’s track record is of the highest quality, with a growing selection of excellent games.

“I am delighted to be joining the business at such an exciting time, and look forward to contributing to the company’s huge potential.”

Pragmatic Play releases two new games a month, which now feature on many of the world’s leading casino brands.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 23 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

