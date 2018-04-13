Live Gaming Awards makes its debut on April 26

CONFERENCES

Live Gaming has become a game changer in the gambling industry. Live gaming itself was a product of the operators desire to innovate and improve the way people play the games.

Recognizing the talent behind every live games, organizers of the second annual Live Gaming Summit will fete the best performing live gaming operators with the inaugural Live Gaming Awards on April 26, 2018, at the Casino Barcelona.

“Live Gaming has become a mainstream product. From the pioneer work 10 years ago–Live Roulette & Blackjack have become a key income generator for the Remote Gaming Industry,” Live Gaming Summit 2018 organizers said. “For the first time ever, the fast-growing live gaming industry will be able to celebrate its very own award show.”

The first Live Gaming Awards will feature three categories: Best Overall Live Dealer Overall Product; Best Branded Studio; and Best In-Casino Streaming Provider.

Nominees for the Best Live Dealer Overall Product are 1xBet, Asia Live Gaming, Authentic, BetConstruct, Evolution Gaming, Extreme Live Gaming, Ezugi, Media Live Casino, NetEnt, Playtech, and Vivo Gaming.

The Best Branded Studio category, on the other hand, is packed with the crème de la crème of the gambling industry. The nominees for this category are 888 (inc. Elite Lounge), Bet 365, Betsson, Bwin, Coral, Gala, Genting, Golden Nugget, Grosvenor, GVC Shared Tables, Ladbrokes, LeoVegas, Marathonbet, Mr. Green, Paddy Power Betfair, Pokerstars, Sky Casino, Unibet, and William Hill.

There are at least six operators vying for the Best In-Casino Streaming Provider Award. These operators are Authentic Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Extreme Live Gaming, Ezugi, Media Live Casino, and Portomaso Gaming.

The winners of the inaugural Live Gaming Awards will be determined by a public poll, according to the organizers. They added that all gaming and betting industry professionals are welcome to cast their votes.

Operators may be able to cast their vote in the official website, www.livegamingsummit.com/awards.

For those who are interested to attend the conference on April 26, you may as well register on the Live Gaming Summit website.

