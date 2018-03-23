Women in live gaming. Is the industry doing it right? New initiative to be unveiled in Barcelona

PRESS RELEASES

On 26 April, the second annual Live Gaming Summit is bringing together providers, operators, experts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest developments in the live gaming industry. A major topic of discussion at this year’s event will be the need for operators and product developers to appeal to a diverse customer base.

A competitive edge

“Organizations that prioritize diversity and inclusion gain a higher market share and have a competitive edge in accessing new markets. […] if you are not attracting women to your

business then you need to think about why that is, because any idea that women are simply

not interested in gambling is a not the case,” former UK Gambling Commission CEO Sarah Harrison remarked at the ICE Totally Gaming Conference 2018.

Harrison also severely criticized the presence of promo girls “expected to wear nothing more than swimsuits” at the London trade show.

Harrison’s remarks illustrate that casual sexism, to an ever greater extent, comes with a cost.

“Quality not cleavage”

The live gaming industry has long relied on female dealers and croupiers in daring outfits to attract a predominantly male audience. This strategy, however, is likely to be increasingly off-putting to a large segment of potential customers; and, moreover, might also be intimidating to female staff.

“I know that a large proportion of players care much more about the pace of the dealing and the quality of the stream, as well as solid customer service, than the pretty girl at the table,” Karolina Pelc, casino director at LeoVegas says.

“Making live casino about the experience and not the depth of the dealer’s cleavage – something which you can already see with leading providers – is therefore the way forward for everyone.”

Not coincidentally, Pelc will be one of our featured speakers at the upcoming Live Gaming Summit, where she will also unveil a new project to promote diversity among live casino dealers.

Speakers

Apart from Karolina Pelc, our speaker lineup includes:

• Kfir Kugler, CEO of Ezugi

• Kevin Kilminster, Head of Live Casino Innovation at Playtech

• Tom de Bruijn, Head of Live at Kindred Group

• Rob Wheeler, Commercial Director at Medialive Casino

• Tim Cullimore, Head of European Sales at TCSJOHNHUXLEY

• Arnaud Schmit, COO at Partouche Images

• …and many others!

A great location

The 2018 Live Gaming Summit will take place inside the elegant Casino Barcelona, right next to the ongoing live action of its roulette and blackjack tables.

Casino Barcelona is located close to the beach and right underneath the Hotel Arts (Ritz Carlton), the no. 1 hotel in Barcelona.

After-conference networking drinks and dinner will be served at the exclusive Club Catwalk.

In order to facilitate international travelers, the conference program will kick off at noon.

Additional information

Check out our website for more details, or contact Willem van Oort at willem@vanoort.com.

Conference tickets are available for € 750.

