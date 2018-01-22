It’s better live! Join us for the 2nd Annual Live Gaming Summit @Casino Barcelona on 26 April, 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Since its modest and pioneering start ten years ago, live casino gaming has become a key income generator for the remote gaming industry. In 2014, almost a third of online casino GGR in EU regulated markets was already generated by live gaming, according to data provided by H2 Gambling Capital.

Live gaming GGR in regulated EU markets is estimated to increase to 50% by 2020.

Because of these market developments, the Live Gaming Summit is bringing together, for the second time, providers, operators, experts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest developments in the live gaming industry.

An international event

Almost a hundred visitors from fourteen countries, including the US and the Philippines, attended last year’s maiden edition of the Live Gaming Summit. Participants enjoyed great presentations and all-night networking.

Many of them will be back this year. Will you join them?

A great location

The 2018 Live Gaming Summit will take place inside the elegant Casino Barcelona, right next to the ongoing live action of its roulette and blackjack tables.

Casino Barcelona is located close to the beach and right underneath the Hotel Arts (Ritz Carlton), the no. 1 hotel in Barcelona.

Speakers & topics

Speakers representing Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, LeoVegas, Unibet, and Mr Green have already confirmed their attendance.

The 2018 Live Gaming Summit will address topics such as:

• Opportunities for land-based casinos: studios and table streaming.

• Localization and private tables.

• In-venue (closed loop) live gaming

• Product development & tech; virtual reality.

• Regulatory developments.

• Television gaming.

See you in Barcelona?

Check out our website for more details, or contact Willem van Oort at willem@vanoort.com.

Stay tuned for more information. And remember: It’s better live!

Comments