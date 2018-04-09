Patagonia Entertainment cracks Colombia with Wplay partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Monday April 9th, 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment has launched in the Colombian iGaming market thanks to a partnership deal with Wplay.co.

This latest deal will see Patagonia Entertainment integrate its entire catalogue of video bingo content onto the operator’s Colombian-facing platform.

The international gaming-testing laboratory, BMM Testlabs, is at the final stages of certifying Patagonia Entertainment’s entire games library, which now features over 13 titles.

Last summer Wplay.co were the first operator to secure an online gaming licence for Colombia under new national regulatory laws. One key requirement to operate in the market is adhering to the 15% tax rate on gross gaming revenue.

The 20th edition of FADJA gaming event was held last week in Corferias, Bogota, and Patagonia were in attendance at the most important expo in Colombia for the third consecutive year.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias said: “Patagonia Entertainment is expanding quickly throughout Latam and Colombia is a key part of our growth plans. Wplay.co. are the ideal partner and our video bingo content promises an exciting year ahead.”

Wplay.co’s General Manager Julio Tamayo commented: “Adding Patagonia Entertainment’s video bingo titles to our platform means our players remain completely engaged with Wplay. Innovation is key in all we do and we want our players to have the best experience possible on our platform. This latest deal helps us diversify our offering further to meet the demand of all Colombian players.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

About Wplay

WPlay.co is a company from the sector of chance and luck games that arises from the vision of the corporate group AQUILA GLOBAL GROUP S.A.S. It is the first company in Colombia to obtain authorization from Coljuegos with contract No C1422 of 2017 for the operation of Internet sports betting. It is a 100% Colombian enterprise, with people and companies that have been in this sector for more than 20 years and today they seek to contribute to the legalization of Internet betting in Colombia.

Comments