WSOPC Planet Hollywood: Wins for Ben Zamani and Joseph Cheong

POKER

It’s a wrap for the World Series of Poker Circuit in Planet Hollywood. Benjamin Zamani won the Main Event, and Joseph Cheong won the High Roller.



Someone took my spot this morning.

I couldn’t believe it.

The place opens at 7.30am. I am usually waiting outside like a lager lout at 11:59 am as Sunday morning is about to spill its guts into Sunday afternoon. Only this morning, I forgot to put the bins out. Ten-minutes it took, but that’s all she needed. And the look she gave me.

I had to find a new spot.

It’s a better spot.

My back is still against the wall, and I can see the full length of the shop, so if someone came in wailing about God and carrying a machete, I could prepare myself.

Benjamin Zamani doesn’t have to deal with such trivialities. The former World Poker Tour (WPT) Player of the Year and two-time World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet winner can seemingly sit in any spot and win the lot.

The World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) stop in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, has come to a halt and I’m going to fill in the final two blanks for you.

The first is the winner of the $500,000 GTD $1,675 Main Event. As you may have guessed, Zamani took that one down beating a field of 610 entrants to win the top prize of $192,152.

It’s been an incredible time for Zamani who has won $1.16m, $992k and $788k in the past three years.

Zamani began the final table third in chips, but by the time the action was four-handed, he had 85% of the chips in play. The WSOP reporter called Zamani’s performance one of the most dominant in recent memory.

So, he got really, really lucky then.

A seat in the Global Casino Championships awaits the man.

Final Table Results

1. Ben Zamani – $192,152

2. Ben Palmer – $118,849

3. Barry Hutter – $86,907

4. Scott Powrie – $64,489

5. Aaron McEvoy – $48,522

6. Jesse Yaginuma – $37,012

7. Henry Mlekoday – $28,621

8. Joseph Cheong – $22,436

9. Stephen Nussrallah – $17,824

Other goldfish swimming around in this bowl were Dylan Wilkerson (10th), Sean Yu (14th) and Jared Jaffee (19th)

Joseph Cheong Wins The High Roller

Look above, and you will see the name of Joseph Cheong finishing eighth in the Main Event. The former November Niner didn’t spend time lamenting his luck. He jumped straight into the 109-entrant $2,200 buy-in High Roller and won it.

And the timing was perfect.

Cheong won his first gold ring in 2010 when he beat 236 entrants to win a $340 buy-in event in San Diego for $17,541.

But he recently lost that ring.

Now he has another one.

In February, Cheong finished second in this same event during the Rio Festival losing out to Loni Harwood, so ‘form’ is on the man’s side. Dylan Wilkerson is also experiencing some heat bubbling the Main Event final table and finishing eighth in this one.

Final Table Results

1. Joseph Cheong – $65,399

2. Hyon Kim – $40,422

3. Hassan Tahsildar – $28,780

4. Eric Baldwin – $20,906

5. Steve Foutty – $15,487

6. Michael Benko – $11,691

7. Patrick Colceri – $8,933

8. Dylan Wilkerson – $7,044

9. Ankush Mandavia – $5,614

Comments