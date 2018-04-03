Christina Hammer goes ‘all the way up’ with Lady Hammer Casino

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, five-time world champion Christina Hammer shares what keeps her busy outside the boxing ring.

Unified women’s middleweight titlist Christina Hammer believes in only two things since starting her boxing career at the age of 15—that there is no place to go but up and that no one can stop you.

Hammer was indeed unstoppable. At the age of 20, she became the youngest World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion after defeating Teresa Perozzi in 2010. The following year, Hammer beat Diana Kiss and took home the World Boxing Federation title.

In 2016, Hammer successfully defended her WBO World Champion title, while also snatching the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Champion title from Kali Rica via decision.

She was voted WBF Female Fighter of the Year in 2011 and 2013; the WBO Female Fighter of the Year in 2013; the BDB Female Boxer of the Year in 2016; the HERQUL Female Boxer of the Year in 2017 and is the only woman in Europe to earn the Diamond Ring of the WBO.

Outside the ring, Hammer is considered as the champion of online casino. In fact, Hammer is the first female professional boxer who runs an own online casino.

To give back to the sport that she truly loves, Hammer donates 5 percent of her online casino income to World Boxing Cares, a charity institution organized by the WBC. Hammer also sees her online gambling venture as an outlet for relaxation while doing the things that she loves, especially now that she’s preparing for her boxing debut in the U.S. this month.

“I think online gambling will be the future and I think Lady Hammer Casino is great way to create my own thing,” Hammer told CalvinAyre.com. “Yeah, it is a first time that I am here on the booth, I want to present the Lady Hammer casino and it is very interesting to meet all these guys, make new connection, and that’s great.”

If there’s one message that she wants to impart to budding online gambling operators, Hammer said that they should always remember that they’re unstoppable.

“I will do it and my motto is ‘all the way up’ and ‘nobody can stop you,’” Hammer said.

