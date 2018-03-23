Japan Gaming Congress organisers announce four new agenda themes, diving into the complexity of IRs

PRESS RELEASES

Japan Gaming Congress, May 10-11, Conrad, Tokyo

Virtue. Economy. Entertainment

We are all aware of the opportunities and challenges to come with the IR implementation bill in Japan. In light of this, the Japan Gaming Congress organisers, Clarion Gaming, have updated their agenda to echo current activities in the market. The revamped agenda will take a deeper look into the complexity of IRs. The agenda will now consist of four themes.

The first theme will be IR Non-Gaming Amenities. This will look into incorporating entertainment into Japanese IRs, how to facilitate an international market and taking a global perspective, where attendees will see a showcase of non-gaming innovation in the US, Singapore and elsewhere. Speakers for this theme already include; Nick McCabe, CEO of Hakkasan Group and Yoshiyuki Oshita, Chief Director for Mitsubushi Research & Consulting.

The second theme to be discussed is IR Economics. This will look into the opportunities for local businesses and communities, and the Economic impact on Japan vs the rest of Asia. Speakers confirmed for this theme include; Mimi Koga, President of Japan Poker Union, Chris Gordon, President of Wynn Resorts Development and Koji Ishikawa, Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig.

The third theme is Innovating Tourism. This will look into selecting, financing and building in the right location from the government’s perspective, and supplier conversations, where panellists will discuss how to understand your target players, responsible gaming and the Japanese cultural influences effect on design & content. Speakers confirmed for this theme include; Angus Cole, Principal of Clairvest Group, Michael Mecca, President of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Tom Niemna, VP of Marketing for JCM Global.

The fourth and final theme is, IR – A Vision for the Future. This will look into new technologies, how to capitalise on the gaming culture, and payment systems as well as crypto currencies. Speakers confirmed include Earle Hall, CEO of AXESNetwork, with more confirming this week.

The full conference agenda is now available at www.japangamingcongress.com

Japan Gaming Congress organisers have also released a snapshot of the companies who have already registered, which is available at www.japangamingcongress.com/jgc-2018-attendee-list

