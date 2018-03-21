Scout Gaming strikes deal with ComeOn

PRESS RELEASES

Scout Gaming Group has entered into an agreement with ComeOn to deliver the company’s Daily Fantasy Sports platform.

The agreement gives ComeOn full access to Scout Gaming’s DFS platform enabling them to offer a complete Daily Fantasy Sports solution to all its customers. A free-to-play version will be integrated initially, with the target to integrate payment solutions for real money gambling at a later stage.

Scout Gaming’s platform is expected to be integrated into ComeOn’s product offering during the first half of the second quarter 2018, well in time for the upcoming World Cup-tournament.

“The fact that ComeOn, a leading well-recognized and innovative player, chooses to integrate Scout Gaming’s product is a receipt that our product and DFS vertical will continue its establishment in Europe,” commented Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternström.

Prior to today’s announcement Scout Gaming liquidity network includes or intends to include, Betsson, Bethard, Nordic Leisure, Gofantasy, Fanteam and PAF, of which the last three has launched with Scout Gaming’s DFS product.

“We strive to always be at pole position with our product offering. Scout Gaming’s DFS platform is well aligned with that ambition and will be a great complement to ComeOn’s existing sports offering”, commented Heidi Skogster, COO at ComeOn.

For additional information, please contact:

Andreas Ternström, CEO

Tel: +46 706 770 660

E-mail: andreas.ternstrom@scoutgaminggroup.com

About ComeOn

ComeOn is wholly owned by Cherry and a gaming operator with a leading position in Northern Europe. The company has approximately 400 employees with offices in London, Stockholm and Malta. ComeOn offers games on Odds, Live Odds, Casino and Live Casino and operates a number of other brands. ComeOns parent company Cherry is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main list. Read more about Cherry at www.cherry.se.

About Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports. The company offers a flexible and customizable network based Fantasy Sports solution with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. Local sports can be provided on request. The Group has approximately 60 staff and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway and Lviv, Ukraine. Sales, support and product management is handled from the office in Malta.

