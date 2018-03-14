‘Positive’ gambling reforms attracting more investors to Cambodia

CASINO

Cambodia, which once hid behind the shadows of its Southeast Asian peers, is slowly stepping in to the investors’ radars amid positive gambling reforms.

The Voice of America reported that Cambodia is making a sweeping legislative reforms in order to corner a large chunk of gambling investments in the country. The reforms include the likely enactment of a key casino bill that will set a 4% to 5% tax rate for the brick-and-mortar facilities.

There are 65 licensed casinos in Cambodia but the sector is dominated by HongKong-listed Naga World Hotel and Entertainment.

Ben Reichel, executive director of Australian-listed casino operator Donaco International, pointed out that the Cambodian government’s decision to ease visa rules for Chinese visitors has contributed to the rise of VIPs from mainland China who wanted to get away from President Xi Jinping’s corruption crackdown.

“The government has said they want to make China one of their top three—if not number one source of tourism going forward,” Reichel said, according to the news outlet.

Aside from visitors from mainland China, the Cambodian government wants to lure more players from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Cambodian officials are reportedly mulling on creating pockets of industrial zones near its borders, where gambling operators may put up their operations.

Meanwhile, analysts are expecting Cambodia to overtake the Philippines and become Southeast Asia’s iGaming capital.

Inside Asia Gaming reported that supportive government policy and uncertainty surrounding online regulations in the Philippines is making Cambodia a more attractive investment destination in the Southeast Asian region.

Han Tien Vegas Managing Director Rhys Jones noted that the Cambodian government has a “very positive” attitude toward gambling.

Cambodia’s case was in stark contrast with the recent gambling developments in the Philippines, where there were previous reports of the government shutting down operations of online gambling companies.

“People want a bit of certainty,” Jones said, according to the news outlet. “And contrary to reports you might have read, there have been no recorded cases of the Cambodia government shutting anything down. No one that is running a legitimate business in Cambodia and has a legitimate license has had any issues.”

