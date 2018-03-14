Matt Davey: Tie land-based and digital assets together

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, SG Digital CEO Matt Davey gives a glimpse of the company’s plans for 2018 and beyond.

SG Digital CEO Matt Davey has his hands full over the past weeks following the successful January merger of U.S. gaming technology giant Scientific Games Corporation and Canadian online gambling technology provider NYX Gaming Group.

Following the merger, the next challenge was determining how the brands would come through, particularly the newly created SG Digital. Before the merger, Scientific Games has the SG Gaming Business unit, the SG Lottery Business unit, and the predominantly social gaming division SG Interactive. After the merger, Davey said SG Interactive was split into two divisions: the B2C business SG Social and the B2B business SG Digital, which includes all of the NYX’s business plus the B2B part of the Scientific Games empire.

“Now it all comes under one banner, we’ll provide a great platform, gaming content, sport betting content and lottery content, all under the SG Digital business. So about 1,500 people in the company in our division, another 200 customers or so, 2,000 games and an international footprint that I think is the biggest in the world now. That’s SG Digital,” Davey said.

With the acquisition behind them, the SG Digital CEO said the next step is to integrate the company’s land-based and digital assets and make the omni-channel system work.

Davey also spoke of the amazing work his team has accomplished between working on the deal while at the same time maintaining a strong roadmap strategy.

“One of the opportunities we have is we have an incredible set of digital assets. We now have an incredible access to land-based assets. What we haven’t done in the industry is tie those two together,” Davey said. “If we can focus on bringing that together, we could actually bring the true value proposition that we’re talking about along which is how to make this Omni-channel system work together. It will take us a couple of years, I think.”

