Win Systems furthers GameStar S3 expansion in Costa Rica

Malta, 13th March, 2018, – After a successful installation of the first GameStar S3 units in Costa Rica at the start of 2018, Win Systems has reached an agreement to install a new set of slot machines at the well-known Casino Concorde in Costa Rica’s capital.

The new installation of 10 GameStar S3 terminals, connected with the Pyramid progressive jackpot, has created great excitement amongst players since integration.

Casino Concorde in San José, with its 250 slot machines and 16 live tables, is one of the most prestigious casinos in the country.

“We are delighted with this installation and is the result of GameStar S3’s remarkable success since the first installation in the country. It is a strategic bet for our company and we’re already reaping the benefits of further interest from both operators and players”, said Manuel Wladdimiro, Sales Director for the Gaming Division in the Caribbean and Central America.

“We are proud that such a reputable casino such as Concorde is willing to put trust in our products. This shows the increasing relevance of Win Systems as a gaming provider in the region, and it is just the beginning of our ambitious growth plan for the coming months.”

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

