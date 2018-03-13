Kambi signs gamification-led sports deal with Casumo

PRESS RELEASES

Innovative gaming company to leverage Kambi’s market-leading technology to offer social-style betting experiences

Kambi has signed a deal with innovative gaming company Casumo to deliver a gamified sports betting product that leverages Kambi’s market-leading operator empowerment technology.

Founded in 2012, Malta-headquartered Casumo is one of the fastest growing brands in the industry, operating in major markets such as the UK and Sweden.

This rapid growth has been built on Casumo’s incorporation of social gaming features, such as player achievements and leaderboards, into real-money games to create entertaining gaming experiences.

As part of the multi-year deal, Kambi will provide its Sportsbook and technology services, including open APIs, to Casumo to build a sports betting experience with gamification at its core.

The new sports product will primarily target casual bettors and the millions of sports fans who have never placed a bet, with a focus on offering players fun and playful betting opportunities.

Kambi’s Sportsbook will be integrated into Casumo’s proprietary platform ahead of the initial release of a football-focused mobile product, the result of a close collaboration in product and technology between the two companies.

The deal is further evidence of the Kambi Sportsbook’s flexibility, with the platform fully adaptable to a wide variety of operator requirements and player demands.

“As one of the fastest growing and most innovative operators in Europe, I’m delighted to welcome Casumo to the Kambi network,” Kristian Nylen, Kambi Chief Executive, said.

“A combination of the Kambi Sportsbook and Casumo’s gamification expertise will attract a different player segment than what we’ve been used to, further strengthening the Kambi network.

“Moreover, this deal illustrates the flexibility of the Kambi technology, with Casumo widening the spectrum of operators currently adapting our technology to meet their own specific product and marketing requirements,” he added.

The agreement extends Kambi’s run of signing at least one new client per quarter to nine successive quarters.

Daniel Durrans, Head of Sportsbook at Casumo, commented: “We’re delighted to have signed this deal with Kambi. This is an exciting and collaborative partnership across product and technology.

“Casumo is creating a brand new, more intuitive product experience for sports, built on Kambi’s leading sportsbook platform,” he added.

