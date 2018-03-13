Danske Spil extends reach with move to Microgaming Bingo Network

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – The national lottery of Denmark, Danske Spil, is live on the Microgaming Bingo Network.

Danske Spil, the Danish national lottery, is live on the Microgaming Bingo Network following a change to its licence conditions.

In 2013, Danske Spil signed a landmark contract with Prima Networks Limited, powered by Microgaming, in conjunction with Betware. The deal saw Betware deliver Microgaming’s comprehensive suite of bingo and instant predetermined games to Danske Spil.

The new licence awarded by Spillemyndigheden, the Danish Gambling Authority, permits Danske Spil to operate network rooms that are accessible to players outside Denmark. Completing its move to the Microgaming Bingo Network on 7 March 2018, Danske Spil is now in a position to benefit from increased player liquidity, meaning access to more games and bigger jackpots.

Søren Schneider, Head of Product at Danske Licens Spil, comments: “Now bingo has been liberalized in Denmark, it is crucial for us that we have a strong, competitive product. We need to ensure further growth and remain a strong market leader. Therefore, we are very pleased to move to the Microgaming Bingo Network and to continue developing the bingo product in close collaboration with Microgaming.”

Jean-Luc Ferriere, Director of Network Games at Microgaming, adds: “We welcome Danske Spil to the Microgaming Bingo Network with arms wide open. This a major development for all concerned. It’s early days yet but already the signs are very positive for Danske Spil and its players.”

