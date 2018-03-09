2018: New scenario for the Italian gaming market – BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Fried discusses how to grasp the potential of the market in Italy at Enada Spring.

PRESS RELEASES

After Italian legislators have launched the bidding process for the 120 gaming licenses made available as from January 2018, only around 10 applications have been presented by February, with 40 operators looking to renew current licenses and a forecast of 60/70 new companies by the 19th March.

By the end of the summer, it is therefore planned to issue new licenses which will be able to offer all types of gaming admitted in Italy, i.e. betting, casino games, poker, virtual, bingo, horse racing and betting exchange.

Recent studies, reporting a growth of +15.5% for the online market in the sole month of January 2018 (compared to 2017), with revenue higher than 485 million euros and an actual outlay of 60.8 million, are confirming the growing potential of the online in the country where 84% of players’ spending is generated by smartphones.

BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Fried, with a strong experience in the Italian market and counting on BtoBet Sports division based in Rome, in his latest industry report warns bookmakers and operators about the possible hidden dangers and highlights the strategies they should adopt to develop a fluid DOT IT business.

For a deep insight, download the full report here.

Operators and bookmaker willing to

· Take advantage of experts in the Italian gambling market

· Build relationships with the relevant local authorities

· Overcome the technical and bureaucratic compliance process in Italy

· Shorten the time taken to get the brand to the market

· Differentiate the offering and create new game markets

· Choose a technology partner with local and international experience

There will have the possibility to book a meeting in Rimini, next 14-16 March, with Fried and other BtoBet Group’s experts, by contacting sales@btobet.com or calling +356 27135974.

