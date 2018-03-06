Aspire Global to go live with Sportbook in Portugal

PRESS RELEASES

iGaming platform certified and license in place for Cofina Media

Aspire Global will be launching Sportsbook in Portugal shortly. The company’s platform has been legally and technically certified for the sports vertical and local partner Cofina Media today has been granted a betting license. Aspire Global entered the newly regulated Portuguese market at the end of September, 2017, through the launch of the casino Nossa Aposta; the gaming experience of which will now be completed through a unique sports betting offering well in time for the World Cup.

Aspire Global’s iGaming platform has been legally and technically certified for the sports vertical and a betting license has been granted today to Cofina Media, who will become the first B2B-partner to launch Sportsbook well in time for the up-coming World-Cup. Being reigning European champions, the Portuguese sports betting market is expected to do very well; driving acquisition and betting volume throughout the tournament and beyond – with significant financial contribution from partner-royalties to Aspire Global already within 3-6 months from launch.

Sports betting is the single most popular gaming category in Portugal and Cofina media is one of the leading traffic providers to sports operators in Portugal; mainly through its leading online sports magazine, Record. Adding a sports vertical to Cofina media’s proprietary brand Nossa Aposta in addition to the current casino offering, creates significant potential going forward.

“We are delighted to launch Sportbook with an operator of Nossa Aposta’s caliber. As the World Cup approaches, the ability to drive traffic and provide sports betting will be the key to achieving optimal growth in the exciting Portuguese market”, says Aspire Globals vd Tsachi Maimon.

Aspire Global currently is active in six regulated markets. Nearly 70 percent of the company revenue in 2018 is expected to be generated from taxed, regulated or soon to regulated markets. The Portuguese online gaming market for 2017 amounted to around 123 MEUR in gross gaming revenue, 68 MEUR of which was generated from sports.

