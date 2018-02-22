Bede Gaming to integrate premium Pragmatic Play games portfolio

PRESS RELEASES

22nd February, 2018 – Bede Gaming, a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, has signed a partnership agreement with Pragmatic Play, which will see the content provider’s entire offering integrated into Bede PLAY.

Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of more than 80 HTML5 games, including Chilli Heat, Gold Rush, Vegas Nights, Caishen’s Gold and Jurassic Giants will be available to all Bede operators.

The addition of Pragmatic Play’s portfolio is the latest step in Bede Gaming’s expansion of best-in-class content available via PLAY, having already signed several partnership deals with top content suppliers in the last few months.

Michael Brady, CEO of Bede Gaming, said: “We are always looking to expand our offering to clients with the latest and most exciting titles, and integrating Pragmatic Play’s games was an obvious decision as we continue to combine premium content with our leading marketing tools.

“We look forward to enjoying a long and productive relationship with a provider whose games are already performing very well.”

Yossi Barzely, Chief Business Development Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We have a strong commitment to growing our footprint in regulated markets, and are delighted to do so in partnership with a provider as respected as Bede.

“I am sure our diverse and expertly-modelled range of games will prove popular with their clients all over the world.”

Bede’s platform offers a completely flexible gaming solution and robust security measures, and is fast establishing itself as the first-choice option for innovative operators globally.

Founded in 2012, Bede Gaming employs the latest in modern technology to provide speed and security in a high-quality gaming platform.

About Bede Gaming

Bede Gaming is a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, powering some of the biggest brands globally. The platform provider works in regulated markets and processes tens of millions of transactions per month.

The Bede platform is flexible, scalable, modular and fully open meaning operators can integrate any third party software required into the platform or use its bespoke solutions. Bede’s platform also integrates into land based systems, offering operators a genuine omni-channel convergence solution.

Bede Gaming, which is headquartered in Newcastle upon-Tyne, UK, is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and is an approved supplier of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences.

Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 23 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

