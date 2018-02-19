Vince De Castro: Create videos that teaches people about the industry

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Vince De Castro of Orbex shares how affiliates can create successful videos for Facebook with a small budget.

Loading the player...

Facebook users around the world love to share contents that is engaging. Of all the content shared by Facebook’s 1 billion active users, videos have achieved more organic reach.

This is why more and more affiliates are recognizing the importance of a Facebook video advertising strategy to ensure that people remember their brand and to entice them to go to their websites.

Making videos, however, comes with a hefty tag price—or so affiliates thought.

Vince De Castro of Orbex pointed out that affiliates don’t need to spend much money in order to create an engaging video content. For $20, De Castro said affiliates may be able to buy tools for creating simple video content.

“There are tons of tools that you can use. The best thing to do is get started with something small and have your learning curve and move along as you go,” De Castro told CalvinAyre.com. “As long as you know what you are talking about, it is very easy to create videos that are educational. From there, you can get better and better as you go.”

De Castro, however, reminded affiliates that they can only take one of two options in making a successful video for Facebook—entertain or educate.

For affiliates on a budget, De Castro said the best route is the one that teaches viewers about the industry because it’s the easiest to start. And if affiliates want to take the entertaining route, they need to be more creative.

“First, you’re going to post it on your Facebook page and you’re going to see how it responds and see how Facebook treats it. After that, what you want to do is to boost it or you want to target a segment in your customer list,” De Castro said. “Hopefully, you have started to build lists before you create your first video. So you start to know what your target customers are, where they are, what their age group is, what their buying process is, all these sorts of things, and then target those people.”

When asked how the Facebook advertising space will look in the future, De Castro forecasts that the use of links and photo contents to engage users will become a thing in the past while video may evolve into augmented reality.

“I’d say, video is here to stay. And I would say, it’s not unthinkable to think that there’s no more photos, that there’s no more links. It is video or it is the next evolution of content. Anybody, whether it is a small or large business that’s not producing regular video content, I think, is going to be left by the wayside within 12 to 18 months,” the executive said.

Comments