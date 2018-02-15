After ICE 2018, BtoBet is ready for its “Technifying iGaming Tour 2018” in Italy, Eastern-Europe, Latam, Africa, USA.

PRESS RELEASES

The multinational iGaming and Sports betting technology provider BtoBet has just successfully concluded the first stop of its “Technifying iGaming Tour 2018” in London. The next European stopover will be in Italy, ENADA Primavera, followed by other strategic sessions in Moscow, Colombia, Uganda, Cyprus, Vienna, Peru, Amsterdam, Nigeria, Hungary and the USA.

The itinerant roadshows will bring BtoBet’s comprehensive suite of products – including a full sportsbook platform called Neuron Sports for bookmakers and the iGaming platform called Neuron Gaming – to the major tradeshows worldwide, showing how operators equipped with adequate technology can succeed in the regulated and evolving local markets.

The live 3D humanoid image, that left all visitors astonished at the stand in London, will accompany the Tour in all its stopovers and will highlight how the company’s technology perfectly combines computer science and human ability to ensure clients enjoy a significant brand impact on their target markets, with profitable results.

Commenting on the exhibition at ICE Totally Gaming and the next steps for the company, BtoBet’s Chairman Alessandro Fried stated:

“In London, we had the pleasure to meet our clients and to set the basis of new and interesting partnerships worldwide. As partners, we provide constant support to our clients and our support department works closely with our client’s operations team, helping them during the everyday operational job, working side by side. All bookmakers and operators that missed the opportunity to meet us at ICE and wish to discover how their brand can evolve, becoming unique in the market, will have the chance to meet us during our Technifying iGaming tour in the coming months:

14-16 March – Enada Primavera, Rimini (Italy)

3 April –Betting Trends forum, Moscow (Russia)

5-6 April – Fadja, Bogota (Colombia)

10-11 April – SBEA Sports Betting East Africa, Uganda (Africa)

29-30 May – Cyprus Gaming Show (Cyprus)

30 May – VIGE Vienna International Gaming Expo (Austria)

20-21 June – PGS Peru Gaming Show, Lima (Peru)

17-20 July – IGBL!ve Amsterdam (Netherlands)

17 July – Sports Betting West Africa, Nigeria (Africa)

25 September – CEEGC Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference, Budapest (Hungary)

9-11 October – G2E Global Gaming Expo, Las Vegas (USA)

24 October – ICE Africa.

About BtoBet. BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, finance, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained in these advanced environments, allows BtoBet to be visionary in the iGaming and Sports betting industry with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

