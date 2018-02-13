Metal Casino launches a new casino live stream on YouTube and Twitch, hosted by real rock stars

PRESS RELEASES

Guitar hero Ryan Roxie to co-host twice-weekly gaming and rock broadcast

13 February 2018 – Malta (Press Release): Metal Casino, the gaming site for rock fans that is part-owned by Ozzy Osbourne, is to launch a twice-weekly gaming and music show that will be streamed live on leading platforms Twitch and YouTube.

The Metal Casino Live show will fuse live casino experiences with hard rock and metal music to be broadcast for the first time on Friday, February 16 at 20:00 (CET).

The programme, to be presented by rock legend Ryan Roxie and TV hostess Marielle Tengstrom, will feature great music, chat, audience interaction, live games and opportunities to win big prizes. It will be broadcast each week on Wednesday and Friday at 20:00 (CET) and can be viewed on Twitch, YouTube and on MetalCasino.com

Metal Casino Live will become an unmissable experience each week for all metalheads and gaming nuts.

Ryan Roxie, who has collaborated with Alice Cooper and Slash, can’t wait for this week’s first episode.

Ryan says: “It’s gonna be awesome – we’re so excited to get started. We’re gonna have so much fun talking music and slots in the studio and with the viewers wherever they are and giving away great prizes.

“You don’t want to miss this. As we say at Metal Casino, ‘Stay tuned, stay true and stay metal.”

The launch of the show comes after an awesome few months for Metal Casino, which went live in August and has been attracting music and gaming fans from all over the world ever since.

The site offers big games and bigger attitude as well as the chance to win mega cash prizes and acquire exclusive tickets, backstage passes and merchandise from some of metal’s biggest stars.

As well as partnering with Prince of Darkness and Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, Metal Casino is also backed by Megadeth’s bassist David Ellefson.

Metal Casino’s CMO, Clas Dahlen, says: “Metal Casino does things differently than our competitors and our hard rockin’ live show will reflect that. We are true, we’re real, we’re relevant and dedicated, there’s no bullsh*t. The show is about people from the metal scene enjoying themselves and enjoying casino games while interacting with the audience out there.

“This is an entirely new format that we actually started working on in March last year, even before the site launched. Metal Casino Live is paving in the world of online streaming; it cannot be pigeonholed as another deadhead casino streamer, nor is it a music talk show. It is a concept on its own. A concept that goes all in for the fans.”

