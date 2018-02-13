MGM (finally) rolls the red carpet for $3.3B Cotai resort

CASINO

Macau-based MGM China Holdings Ltd. has opened the doors of the $3.4 billion MGM Cotai just in time for the busy week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The opening of the multibillion-dollar casino resort on the family-friendly Cotai strip is the biggest gamble of MGM to date, especially now that the gambling licenses will expire in about two years. MGM agreed that its newest investment in Macau was a leap of faith.

“We live in a world with many business distractions. Any business needs to have the resilience and capacity,” MGM China CEO Grant Bowie told Bloomberg TV. Bowie is confident that the Macau market can “overcome any of these challenges that present themselves.”

MGM’s newest property features 1,390 rooms and suites, including 1,248 resort rooms or the standard room type, 99 suites, 16 sky lofts and 27 mansion villas. MGM Cotai’s first guests are expected to check into the hotel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, MGM Cotai will debut with 100 casino tables, including the 77 tables that have been transferred from its older resort.

Investment analysts, however, have mixed feelings about the opening of MGM Cotai. Morgan Stanley analyst Praveen Choudary believed that MGM Cotai would boost Macau’s gambling revenue, while Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen gave a bearish outlook for MGM Cotai in the near term.

Govertsen estimated that MGM Cotai will post a low double-digit gaming revenue growth in the first two months of its operations.

“I’m not hearing anything to suggest that Chinese New Year will be anything but strong,” Grant Govertsen said, according to the news outlet.

Macau grants Studio City with 3-year development extension period

Meanwhile, the Macau government has approved the request of Studio City for a three-year extension for the development of a public land where the casino resort is located.

In a regulatory filing, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. announced that the development period for the land of Studio City has been extended to July 24, 2021.

“Construction of the additional development at Studio City remains subject to, among other things, Macau government approvals and licenses. It is expected that the additional development will include a hotel and related amenities,” Melco said.

