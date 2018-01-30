Aspire Global goes live with sport betting solution, while adding a unique layer offering real time betting recommendations

PRESS RELEASES

January 30, 2018 │ Aspire Global, the complete iGaming solution for operators and white labels, has launched sports betting on its platform, expanding its product portfolio ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

As part of the company’s long-term plan for strategic growth, ASG has added sports betting to deliver an enhanced offering to its rapidly growing list of international clients.

Going live initially on Karamba.com, one of ASG’s leading proprietary brands, the sportsbook features the unique “Robotip v1.0”, a fully automatic and easy-to-integrate widget. ‘Robotip’ scan pre-match and live football betting markets for the customer and instantly recommends bets in real-time when certain scenarios occur, driving engagement, loyalty and profitability. The feature allows the customer to spend less time on finding bets and more time on placing them and enjoying the action, and will be offered exclusively on Aspire Global’s platform.

The comprehensive sportsbook offering covers over 65,000 events per month, including 20,000 events available for live betting provided by SBTech. It also provides cutting-edge functionalities like Full and Partial Cash Out, Fast Markets and a wealth of additional features due to be rolled out over the coming months.

Aspire Global’s complete managed casino solution is now complemented by industry-leading sports betting with a range of added value services, including dedicated sports segmentation, comprehensive Sports CRM lifecycle management and fully managed trading settings.

Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global said:

“Sports betting is a pillar of Aspire Global’s long-term strategy for international growth, and the timing of the launch, ahead of Russia 2018, couldn’t be better. As the biggest iGaming vertical out there, I am confident sports betting will be a great addition to our platform .

About Aspire Global:

Founded in 2005, Aspire Global offers a comprehensive iGaming solution for operators and white labels, including a complete suite of services for casino and sportsbook, multilingual CRM, payments and risk control, support call centre, VIP management, acquisition optimisation and a robust, market-leading platform. Aspire Global operates in regulated markets including the UK, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Malta.

