3 Barrels: poker tales from a lion; a lamb and a great dane

POKER

Three barrels with an Aussie Millions connection including results from the AUD 25,000 & $50,000 Challenges, and a former Main Event winner spending time in a Danish court.

It’s time for the Aussie Millions to rethink their High Roller strategy.

The $50k Challenge was about to begin. Sam Greenwood had a seat. All other chairs contained nothing but the ghosts of dead loves. Those who should have been playing wandered around the perimeter like a pack of hyenas. Greenwood is a lion. There aren’t many wanting to chew on that quality of flesh.

Three sat down.

Bored?

Foolish?

Money to burn?

You’ll have to ask Alex Foxen, Jan-Eric Schwippert and Koji Fujimoto.

It was to no avail. Greenwood ate the lot. Only Schwippert escaped with a bone. The blubs flashed. The organisers ran to the phone booth, pulled out the phone book and turned the page to H for High Rollers.

The AUD 100k Challenge is coming.

ITM Results

1. Sam Greenwood – AUD 116,400 ($95,000)

2. Jan-Eric Schwippert – AUD 77,600 ($63,000)

From a Lion to a Lamb

The AUD 25k Challenge faired much better.

114 players turned up to try and win an ANTON Jewellery Championship ring. The two-day event saw Kitty Kuo lead the final 19-players, but the Natural8 Pro had to settle for a fourth-place finish and a career-high $199,454.

After Wayne Yap exited stage left in third place, only Ben Lamb and Jan-Eric Schwippert remained. The pair agreed the deal detailed below and flipped blind for the title. Lamb won.

Lamb is one of the best poker players in the business. He only plays 15-tournaments a year, preferring to avoid the everlasting melancholy of the trade so he can focus on more lucrative cash games.

Maybe he should play more?

Last year, Lamb finished ninth in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, won the inaugural Bellagio Mixed Games High Roller, and also took first in his appearance in Poker After Dark – Voices Carry. All told, Lamb earned $1.4m playing live tournaments.

2018 has begun in equally rambunctious fashion.

$25k Challenge

Final Table Results

1. Ben Lamb – $524,764*

2. Jan-Eric Schwippert – $484,746*

3. Wayne Yap – $265,939

4. Kitty Kuo – $199,454

5. Jack Salter – $144,050

6. Roger Teska – $99,727

*Denotes a heads-up deal

Former Aussie Millions Winner in Court

In 2007, Gus Hansen won the Aussie Millions Main Event, and Every Hand Revealed fell out of his pretty little head. At the time, it was revolutionary. Nobody broke their game down so meticulously and sold it to the world.

Gus did, and he regretted it.

Despite going on to win over $10m playing live tournaments, and becoming one of the stars of world poker. The Great Dane lost over $20m playing online cash games, making him the biggest loser in history.

So every penny counts.

On January 22nd, Hansen posted a short video on Instagram from outside a Danish courthouse where he was about to do battle with his former friend Rasmus Nøhr.

Interesting monday morning! A post shared by Gus Hansen (@therealgushansen) on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:27am PST

In 2012, Nøhr, a musician, created a Danish music festival called Danmark Dejligst: “Denmark The Best,” as a way to showcase his talents and provide a platform for budding Danish musicians.

Three years later, Hansen invested 250,000 Kroner ($42,000) into the project, and over time, his investment in the business grew to 1,700,000 Kroner ($285,000) before he pulled out.

Unfortunately, it seems Nøhr never got the memo and took an additional 200,000 Kroner ($34,000) from Hansen’s account. Hansen asked for his money back. Nøhr said he needed it to cover the expenses incurred for playing 22 concerts and working 16 hours a day.

Hansen’s legal team took civil action against Nøhr, claiming $150,000 in damages.

After two days in court, the judge told them to return in six days by which time he would have a verdict. Hansen posted on Instagram that he now knows there’s a man in Denmark who tells more lies than Donald Trump.

There is no release date on Hansen’s next book: Every Poor Investment Decision Revealed.

