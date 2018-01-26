Yoozoo Games and KamaGames celebrate the launch of Poker Champions into the Indian market

PRESS RELEASES

Dublin, Ireland – January 26th 2018 – KamaGames, the largest European social mobile poker operator today announced another successful collaboration with the recent release of Yoozoo games’ new social poker title, Poker Champions, into the Indian market.

Poker Champions is available now through the App Store and Google Play and is the first project launched since KamaGames and Yoozoo’s partnership was announced in October last year.

Based on the globally successful social poker title Pokerist, Poker Champions has adapted its graphical look and feel to appeal to the specific Indian gaming audience. In addition, the in-game mechanics, specifically the Party modes, have been made more fast-paced making the game a more exciting and familiar experience to Indian players.

“This is an especially good time for a major mobile game launch in India” said Andrey Kuznetsov, Managing Director for KamaGames Ireland. “We know that the average time Indian consumers spend on their phones has increased by 50% in 2017 and with the continued increase in smartphone penetration, it is expected to lead to a higher mobile commerce spend”.

Kuznetsov added “KamaGames’ goals for our white label business is to bring the best experience to its players by collaborating with the right partners. So far we have worked alongside some excellent partners including the Poker Night in America show, the Viber messaging service, the Tango mobile messaging service and of course Manchester United. We feel that by working with such an influential company as Yoozoo who have a strong proven track record in bringing mobile games to a wide Asian audience is yet another strong partnership to be proud of”.

Highlighting the company’s game plan, Yoozoo Games’ CEO – India, Anuj Tandon says, “Texas Hold em Poker is the fastest growing social casino game in India. With Poker Champions, we are bringing a world class poker experience to Indian gamers where they will be able to play with real players from the first day of launch. It is a major initiative by Yoozoo to capture the growing Indian mobile gaming market”.

For more information on KamaGames and its portfolio of products visit www.KamaGames.com

For more information contact

Sam Forrest

Director of Global Communications & Content

KamaGames UK

S.Forrest@KamaGames.com

About KamaGames:

KamaGames is the largest European social mobile poker operator, with over 400,000 daily active users.

Established in 2010 and employing over 250 staff, KamaGames has its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland as well as offices in London and Dubai.

The operator’s flagship title Pokerist, was the #1 grossing app in 101 countries on the App Store and one of the top 5 grossing apps in 45 countries on Google Play.

Localised into 29 languages, KamaGames has built a comprehensive, industry-leading portfolio of the most popular social casino games.

For more information on KamaGames and its portfolio of products visit www.KamaGames.com

About YooZoo Games

Yoozoo Games, formerly Youzu Interactive, is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pune and other major cities. Since its founding in 2009, Yoozoo has launched a multitude of highly successful products and forged a global distribution network.

Comments