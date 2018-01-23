John O’Malia: AI is terrific for personalization

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, John O’Malia of VAIX.AI explains how artificial intelligence helps relate brands to the players.

There is power in big data. Those who wield the most information always ends up the victor in a numbers game.

This is the reason why many gambling operators have quickly utilized big data analytics in order to manage their businesses and stay on top of the game. Like any other products, John O’Malia of VAIX.AI pointed out that gathering information and analyzing data are now evolving.

In the past, most data analytics focuses only hard data and ignore the artificial intelligence (AI) natural language processing, according to O’Malia. The times, however, have changed as companies started to adopt a more holistic approach that combines powerful AI data analysis with the language.

“Back in the party gaming days, casinos started to look a little bit of funny or data is starting to drift. I had to essentially walk down to the data sciences department, ran a query and work through the something with a big complex cube,” O’Malia told CalvinAyre.com. “But now, we are building agents so that data almost come and speak to you. So you can speak to the data almost using natural language and really pull the insights out of it very intuitively.”

O’Malia said companies may always use rich data to offer a better personalize experience, such as speaking to a customer, instead of sending them generic e-mails.

In the case of VAIX.AI, O’Malia said they use a content-generative marketing technology to fuse marketing data science with AI content generation to deeply connect with users.

“We like to find a way to speak to their existing preferences and the things they liked to see, to be on the players they like, to wrap that in a more compelling offer,” the executive said. “That tends to be effective. That tends to lead to higher player engagement, and more turnover for the sportsbook and more fun for the player.”

The VAIX.AI founder also highlighted the importance of customer relationship management (CRM), which helps relate the company’s brand to the player and, in turn, become a better value to the company.

“We see CRM as continuum, where you can go from a lot of manual bucketing-based things where you’re doing individual transactions that are saying, ‘let’s speak to these players this way or let’s speak to these players that way,’ and move into a space that the system knows you so well that the CRM job becomes more creative,” O’Malia explained.

When asked how artificial intelligence is going to impact bookmaking, O’Malia said that it helps the “books’ economics a little bit,” while also making “the books more dynamic” for the players.

“We think it is terrific for personalization for a better gaming product. You see better games, more compelling offers straight from the beginning,” he said.

