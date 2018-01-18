ICE London 2018 promises to be the biggest technological ‘ParadICE’ yet

CONFERENCES

Gambling operators around the world are always on a quest to find the next big thing in technology, the next big innovation. They are the modern day Ferdinand Magellan who will launch exciting conquests around the world in order to get the latest and the most cutting-edge products in their hands.

But they don’t need to look any further as ICE London 2018 will bring together exhibitors from a total of 62 sovereign states and gaming jurisdiction on a single “ParadICE” in ExCeL, London, on February 6 to 8.

Kate Chambers, managing director of Clarion Gaming, said the attendance of exhibitors from more than 60 sovereign states confirms ICE London as the most important international B2B gaming technology event in the world.

“We’ve worked extremely hard in partnership with our stakeholders to create an event that every gaming vertical feels a part of,” Chambers said in a statement. “Events with a global exhibitor base, in turn, attract a global audience of buyers, a chemistry which explains why ICE London continues to grow.”

Many of the biggest game technology providers will be present in the three-day event that showcases innovative products around the globe.

At this year’s ICE, EveryMatrix will mark its 10th year in the industry by showcasing their recent innovations, including the latest Front-end Technology & Content Management System and the newly launched cross-product Bonus System that brings unprecedented flexibility among many other value-added features.

iLottery provider LOT.TO has also chosen ICE London 2018 to debut the company’s latest products and introduce its omni-channel solution to a global audience of gaming professionals.

“The simple fact is that industry professionals can book their tickets to London with total confidence that every feature of the gaming universe will be represented amongst the 43,500sqm of innovation that is ICE,” Chambers said. “Other events can provide a comprehensive regional take on the industry, but ICE is the only one that showcases innovation from throughout the world.”

ICE London is the world’s biggest gaming technology event. Featuring world-leading innovators drawn from the casino, betting, bingo, lottery, mobile, online, social, sports betting and street gaming sectors, ICE provides the most comprehensive shop window on world gaming.

To register and access the 500+ international exhibitors who will be in attendance at ICE London 2018, visit: www.icetotallygaming.com

